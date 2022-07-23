Is ‘The Black Phone’ Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, or Any Other Streaming Service?

Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone has become the horror hit of the summer. The film stars Ethan Hawke in a very eerie role as The Grabber, a kidnapper and child serial killer in a small town. Fans and critics have praised The Black Phone for its perfectly-crafted scares and spot-on adaptation of its source material, Joe Hill’s short story of the same name. Many fans are eager to watch an encore at home, but will The Black Phone make its way to a streaming service? Here’s what to know.

Ethan Hawke as The Grabber in ‘The Black Phone.’ | Universal

What is ‘The Black Phone’ about?

The Black Phone follows Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), a teen boy living in a Denver suburb where several other young boys have been kidnapped. One day, Finney encounters The Grabber, a mysterious masked magician who drives a black van filled with balloons. The Grabber takes Finney and locks him in a soundproof basement with nothing but a mattress, a toilet, and a broken black phone on the wall. But if it’s broken, why does it keep ringing?

Finney answers the phone several times to hear the voices of The Grabber’s dead victims on the other end of the line. They give Finney insight into The Grabber’s methods and share tips on how to escape. They’ll do anything to make sure Finney doesn’t become another victim.

Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone also star in The Black Phone.

Is ‘The Black Phone’ available to stream?

At the time of this writing, The Black Phone is still in theaters and not available for streaming — not yet, anyway. The film will land on Peacock about 45 days after its theatrical premiere — June 24, 2022 — as part of a deal between NBC’s streaming service and Universal Pictures. There’s no official streaming date yet, but it will likely arrive on Peacock sometime in August. Other films like Ambulance and The 355 are also included in the deal.

“The team at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group are fantastic partners and we are excited to bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release, and provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

This deal means The Black Phone will not stream on platforms like Netflix or HBO Max. There’s also a catch: the deal only applies to Peacock Premium (ads) and Premium Plus (no ads). Fans need a subscription to watch.

How to watch ‘The Black Phone’ right now

Friendly reminder THE BLACK PHONE is on VOD today! Make sure you check out the scariest horror movie of the year which features a terrifying performance from Ethan Hawke and wonderful performances from Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw! #TheBlackPhone pic.twitter.com/M3efcbZ3sQ — Michelle Swope (@RedheadfromMars) July 15, 2022

Those who can’t wait to watch The Black Phone do have some options right now. It was released on VOD in mid-July. Viewers can rent or buy from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube, and more retailers. Renting costs $20, while buying costs $25.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Black Phone and its streaming date.

