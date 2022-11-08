Is ‘The Voice’ on Tonight, Nov. 8? Here’s When the Live Shows Begin

The Voice Season 22 has wrapped up its Knockout Rounds. Next stop: the Live Playoffs. But first, the show will take a brief, one-night hiatus. Here’s why The Voice won’t be on tonight, Nov. 8, and when it will return with live episodes.

Kayla Von Der Heide performs on ‘The Voice’ Season 22. | Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Is ‘The Voice’ new tonight?

The Voice typically airs new episodes on both Monday and Tuesday nights. However, there won’t be any singing on NBC tonight. It’s Election Day in the U.S., so NBC will instead air Decision 2022: The Balance of Power, including in-depth coverage of this year’s midterm elections. The program runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., cutting into The Voice’s usual 8 p.m. air time.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 returns with live shows next week

Can’t believe my first night of lives is already next week !!! I can't wait #TeamCamila #TheVoice — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 8, 2022

Now that Knockout Rounds are over, it’s time for The Voice Season 22 teams to move onto the live shows. For those new to the competition, this phase will see fans vote for their favorite artists each week. The artists perform on Monday nights, followed by results shows on Tuesdays. It all begins with the Top 16 performances on Monday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the team standings heading into the Lives:

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado

Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado, Kique, Justin Aaron, Kevin Hawkins

Alyssa Witrado, Kique, Justin Aaron, Kevin Hawkins Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach

Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach Team Blake: Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie, Rowan Grace

The Top 16 will be narrowed down to the Top 13, and so on. The finale is set for Dec. 13. Here is the full Live Playoff schedule, per NBC Insider:

Nov. 21 at 8/7c: the Live Top 13 performances

Nov. 22 at 8/7c: the Live Top 13 eliminations

Nov. 28 at 8/7c: the Live Top 10 performances

Nov. 29 at 8/7c: the Live Top 10 eliminations

Dec. 5 at 8/7c: the Live Semi-Final Top 8 performances

Dec. 6 at 8/7c: the Live Semi-Final Top 8 eliminations

Dec. 12 at 8/7c: the Live Finale Part 1

Dec. 13 at 9/8c: the Live Finale Part 2

The voting windows for each episode will be announced at later dates. When the time comes, fans can cast votes via NBC’s The Voice voting website and the official Voice app.

How to catch up on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 before the Live Playoffs

While many fans might miss watching The Voice tonight, it does give time for viewers to catch up on the Knockouts before the Lives. The Voice Season 22 is available to stream on Peacock, although viewers will need a Premium subscription to watch. Additionally, fans can check out the artists’ latest performances on The Voice‘s YouTube channel.

New episodes of The Voice Season 22 air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.