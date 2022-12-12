Is There a ‘Glee’ Curse?: New Docuseries Breaks Down Behind-the-Scenes Drama of Fox Smash TV Show

A new docuseries that details the reported drama behind-the-scenes of Fox’s Glee takes a deep dive into whether or not a black cloud hung over the series’ stars. The Investigative Discovery three-part series titled The Price of Glee explores the tragic deaths of three cast members. The series will also pull back the curtain on the Fox series to explore the harsh reality of sudden fame and the possibility of a Glee curse.

The cast of the Fox series ‘Glee’ in 2010 | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

‘Glee’ became a cultural phenomenon, focusing on the lives and loves of a high school performing arts club

The Fox series gave a face to many performing arts kids who were declared misfits in high school for not playing sports or participating in other popular clubs and activities. High school Spanish teacher Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) becomes the director of the school’s failing glee club, New Directions. He hopes to rejuvenate it by recruiting new members, including the school’s hotshot quarterback Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith).

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan created Glee. Brennan conceived the idea and based the series on his experience as a member of the Prospect High School choir in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Glee was initially scripted to be a film. However, Murphy and Falchuk believed it would work as a television series. Within 15 hours of a rewrite, Fox picked up the series. Within weeks of its debut, Glee became a cultural phenomenon. Two concert tours followed, official merchandise sales skyrocketed, and the series stars became overnight sensations. But at what cost?

Is there a ‘Glee’ curse?

For years, rumors of a Glee curse plagued the series. The docuseries address the issue within the first minute of the trailer. “In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on Glee. By 2020, all of them would be famous. And three of them would be dead.”

The series re-examines the passing of stars Monteith, who died at 31 from a drug overdose in 2013, and Naya Rivera, who drowned at 33 in 2020. Co-star Mark Salling died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 36.

The series will have access to key cast and crew members, who will share first-hand stories of their time on the dramedy that ran for over 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015.” I don’t want to say the c-word, the curse word, but that’s where your mind goes,” one guest stated in the trailer.

Glee starred Monteith, Rivera, Salling, Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jayma Mays, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Jessalyn Gilsig, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Darren Criss in its early seasons.

Controversy plagued the show. Michele was accused of bad behavior on the series set, leading co-star Morris to tweet the actor deserved to be called out for treating others “with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did.”

In May 2022, Morrison got the boot from season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance” because of an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.” Morrison denied the accusations.

Actor Kevin McHale slams the docuseries

Show me this “cast” you speak of. This is ?️ https://t.co/9IIHcbCJUT — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 10, 2022

The documentary doesn’t seem to have the approval of any other Glee cast members, as none appear in the trailer. Some Glee stars, including Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), confirmed they’re not associated with the project.

Ushkowitz spoke about the documentary in a BuzzFeed interview. “In terms of the discovery+ documentary, it feels even more important, to me at least, to do the podcast [And That’s What You Really Missed] because we were the ones who were there. And we were the ones experiencing this. And we know what happened.”

The three-part limited series, The Price of Glee, premieres on Monday, January 16, beginning at 9 p.m. EST on ID, and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.