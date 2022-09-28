It’s Fair Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Bios Appear Lower on the Royal Family Website, Says Commentator

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the news a lot lately. The death of Queen Elizabeth II led them to briefly return to the United Kingdom so they could say goodbye to the monarch. This trip, and Meghan’s interview in The Cut, have intensified the focus on them.

One thing royal watchers have noticed is the lower placement of Meghan and Harry’s bios on the royal family website. Here’s why one commentator thinks it’s fair.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s placement on the royal

family’s page has changed

One change after the death of Queen Elizabeth II is the placement of the royal family members on the website. In light of King Charles III’s new role, he is at the top of the page titled “Members of the Royal Family.”

However, some royal watchers noticed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now toward the bottom of the page. Their new placement is below King Charles’ cousins. The last royal to appear on the page is Prince Andrew. Now, Meghan and Andrew’s photos are side by side.

A source for Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reportedly told him there are hopes the change won’t cause any issues. Eden says his source told him the change was made because Meghan and Harry are no longer working royals. Those who appear above them are working royals.

One expert says Harry and Meghan’s position on the royal family website is fair

According to Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, it makes sense for this change to take place. He agrees that since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working royals their bios should be moved further down.

“That makes sense,” says Rosas during a video commentary. “If you dedicate your time and energy and skills to the cause of the monarchy of the royal family, it makes sense to be higher up [in] ranking. I think that’s fair.”

Rosas says a source told him the change allegedly didn’t go over well. It’s unclear if he’s referring to Meghan and Harry specifically, or someone closely linked to them.

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast returns soon

Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, will return on October 4. The show was paused out of respect for the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. The next episode will feature comedian and actor Margaret Cho.

Meghan will discuss Asian stereotypes in the media, reports Variety. The publication says Harry and Meghan are taking time right now to spend with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Our take

Meghan and Harry probably noticed the change, but they’re most likely focused on more important things than where they’re placed on the royal website. Right now, Harry is focused on his upcoming book.

It will be interesting to get Prince Harry’s thoughts on what life has been like in the royal family. A lot has been heard from Meghan’s perspective, so it will be nice to hear a bit more from him.

