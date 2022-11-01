It’s ‘Unlikely’ Meghan Markle Would Give Prince Harry ‘a Second Look’ If He Wasn’t a Prince, Says Royal Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since 2018 and have two children. They seem very much in love and often speak of each other highly. However, one royal family expert doesn’t believe Meghan would have given Prince Harry a chance if he wasn’t a prince.

Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry

Meghan says she and Harry have a close relationship. She compares the way they navigate through life to the way salt and pepper are passed across the table during a meal. During an interview with The Cut, she shared the story of what her friend’s mother told her about passing salt and pepper together.

“She said, ‘You never move one without the other,’” Meghan tells The Cut. “That’s me and Harry. We’re like salt and pepper. We always move together.”

Meghan enjoys living an autonomous life, but she was initially willing to give all that up for Harry because she loves him, reports The Cut. When they decided to get married, she was required her to give up her personal social media accounts, passport, stop opening her own mail, and more, according to the publication.

Meghan Markle wouldn’t give Harry a chance if he wasn’t a prince, claims royal expert

Royal expert Angela Levin, author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, doesn’t believe Meghan would have given Harry a chance if he wasn’t a prince. “If Harry hadn’t been a prince it’s unlikely that Meghan would have given him a second look,” writes Levin in her essay for Sky News. However, Levin says Harry is “besotted” by Meghan.

Many body language theories have popped up on TikTok that claim Meghan is controlling Harry, reports Newsweek. Some commentators speculate Harry is so much in love that he wasn’t aware at first, but now he’s reportedly showing signs of discomfort.

Angela Levin says Prince Harry’s book title is a ‘tragedy’

Although Harry found love and has a family of his own, he’s still processing some of the hurt he says he experienced during his life as a royal family member. Harry’s upcoming book, Spare, will reportedly take a look at his life as a “spare” to the throne.

Levin says she’s surprised Prince Harry isn’t able to see more of the good in his life, even after having so much therapy. During an interview with GB News, Levin says Harry seems to constantly complain about a life most people can only dream of. “It’s really astonishing that he can’t see anything good despite having lots and lots of therapy,” says Levin.

Levin says Harry should have reached a point where he decided not to say anything more about the royal family. She believes it’s important to protect your family.

“He should have come to a border where he said, ‘I’m not going further.’ I think you need to protect your family even if you fall out with them. You don’t want to tell the world all the nasty details of how people are.”

