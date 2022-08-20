J Balvin Was Initially ‘Scared’ of Becoming a Father — Here’s How He and Son Rio Are Doing Now

J Balvin is a singer, a songwriter, and, as of 2021, a first-time father. During one interview, the artist revealed why he’s “scared” about being a dad. Here’s what we know about the “Mi Gente” performer and his family.

J Balvin revealed that he is ‘scared’ about being a father

Artist J Balvin accepts the award for ‘Artista Más Compartido’ during the 2020 Spotify Awards | Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Spotify

J Balvin is the musician behind “Que Pretendes,” “Un Paso,” “No Me Conoce,” and “Qué Más Pues?” He collaborated with Cardi B on “I Like It” and worked with Bad Bunny on several original songs.

In addition to being a chart-topping artist, J Balvin is a first-time father announcing the birth of his son in 2021. This came with plenty of challenges, with the musician mentioning his fears about mental health and raising a child.

“You know why I’m scared? Because sometimes I feel that I cannot love myself…,” J Balvin said during an interview with Complex. “I don’t know. I want to give my kid the best of me. I don’t wanna transfer my fears to him. The more conscious you are, the more responsibility you have. I don’t want my kid to see me with anxiety, when that s*** comes.”

“I don’t want my kid to see me with depression, you know? It’s really scaring me because I want him to be the healthiest kid,” he continued, adding that, more than anything, he wants his child to be “the happiest kid alive.”

J Balvin wants to be a role model for his child

Being a dad is a big responsibility, and it’s also J Balvin’s “top priority.” With a unique sense of fashion, though, this musician wants to be a “cool dad.”

“Being a dad is a huge role. It’s a top priority,” he said during an interview with E! News. “But you still don’t have to become or act like a dad. I don’t want to start wearing boring clothes because that’s how a dad is supposed to act.”

“I just want to be a cool dad. I’m still looking for what’s next, for the new vibe, color, shapes,” J Balvin continued. “I just want to see my child really fresh. I see him really fresh, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I gotta keep up with you.'”

Who is J Balvin’s girlfriend in 2022?

The “Mi Gente” artist has been dating the model, actor, TV host, and beauty pageant contestant Valentina Ferrer since 2018. In 2021, the couple officially announced the birth of their first child together.

“4 days of the best Love,” Ferrer captioned her Instagram picture, suggesting their child arrived on June 27 that year. The boy was named Rio, which J Balvin later explained was inspired by the river because they want him to “just float.”

This artist shares pictures of his family on social media, with Ferrer posting a picture of the child in his Christmas pajamas. Music by J Balvin is available on most major streaming platforms.

