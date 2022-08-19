J Balvin Survived Armed Robbery When the Robber Realized Who He Was

J Balvin is an award-winning songwriter and a Colombia native. Even if he doesn’t flaunt his wealth, this musician revealed that he once survived an armed robbery because the robber recognized who he was.

J Balvin released songs “Mi Gente,” “LA CANCIÓN,” and “No Me Conoce”

Artist J Balvin speaks onstage at the 26th Annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street | Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Accessories Council

He’s known for songs like “Mi Gente” and “Sigue.” Since his debut on the music scene, J Balvin, full name José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, has earned worldwide recognition, snagging four nominations from the Grammy Awards.

“QUE PRETENDES” by J Balvin and Bad Bunny reached over 550 million Spotify plays. Balvin performed alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show.

J Balvin had a role in creating music for Sponge on the Run, with the song “Agua” appearing in the animated production. The artist teamed up with Bad Bunny for “La Canción.” He was also a featured artist on Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

J Balvin was robbed at gunpoint (and then saved because of ‘the power of love’)

Where does J Balvin live when he’s not touring? According to People, J Balvin is a New Yorker with a home in the Big Apple. When he’s not in New York City, though, this artist spends time in his birth country of Colombia.

During an interview with Complex, J Balvin described an experience of getting robbed at gunpoint. After the robber realized his identity, J Balvin was even offered protection.

“He was like, ‘Bro, can I take a picture with you?’” the artist said. “I understood that the power of music and the power of love can change everything,” he remarked. “I feel more secure than anybody in the world when I’m in Colombia.”

As a Colombia native, this artist noted that some who flaunt their wealth often end up “kidnapped or killed.”

“I’ve seen people that were kidnapped or robbed in Colombia because they didn’t say thank you to the right person,” Balvin said. “I feel really protected. I don’t have bodyguards. I don’t like bodyguards. I don’t like somebody to be around me all the time… I make my own protection.”

J Balvin said battling COVID ‘almost killed [him]’

This wouldn’t be the only near-death experience for J Balvin. In 2021, J Balvin appeared onstage during Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. There, he revealed the personal reason why he wants fans to get vaccinated — sharing his experience with coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I had COVID before. It almost killed me,” he said, according to Billboard, before taking the stage during Vax Live. “We don’t want people to feel what I felt. I want people to really know they have to vaccinate for themselves, for others, for the world.”

Music by J Balvin is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran and J Balvin Became Friends In a Gym and Eventually Made Music Together