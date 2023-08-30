North Carolina police were on the lookout for Jace Evans again this week. The teen went missing from his home for a second time this month. He was returned to his mother without incident once again.

Jace Evans, Jenelle Evans’ eldest child, prompted another police response this week after going missing. The 14-year-old went missing after leaving the house to explore his family’s property. He was located safely by the police a few minutes from his home. It’s not the first time local police had to find the teen and return him to his mother, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. In fact, this is the second time in as many weeks.

Jace Evans goes missing for the second time in a month

Jace Evans caused his mother another scare this week. The former reality TV star called police on August 28 when she could not locate her son. According to TMZ, Jace left the house to spend time on the family’s property but stopped answering phone calls and texts. Jenelle called the police after Jace was unreachable for more than two hours.

According to the publication, the teen was found away from the family property at a local gas station. He was returned to his mother. Jenelle’s agent spoke to TMZ and told the publication that everything was fine and that there had been no issues in the home before Jace went missing.

Jace went missing earlier this month, too

This isn’t the first time that Jenelle has called the police to look for her teenage son. Earlier this month, the former Teen Mom 2 star called police when Jace failed to turn up at home after school. He reportedly attempted to run away after being disciplined for issues at school. Police were able to locate Jace Evans just a few hours after he went missing and returned him to Jenelle.

Jace returned to school in July after the summer break. The teen, along with his siblings, appear to attend a North Carolina charter school. There is no word on what he did at school to prompt Jenelle’s disciplinary action. She said Jace ran away because he was angry she took his phone away as punishment.

Jenelle was granted custody of Jace in March 2023

Jace’s has had an eventful several months. The teen only recently moved in with his mother. Jace moved in with Jenelle Evans in March 2023, when her own mother, Barbara Evans, agreed not to contest the former reality TV star’s bid to gain full custody of the teen.

Before March 2023, Jace lived primarily with Barbara Evans. The 70-year-old was first granted custody of Jace when he was still just a baby. Over the years, Jenelle mounted several attempts to regain custody of Jace. Each time, the courts denied her attempts, and Jace remained in the care of Barbara. Jenelle told Us Weekly the decision to move Jace from Barbara’s care to hers was made in an attempt to heal their mother-daughter relationship and allow Jace to spend more time with his siblings. Jenelle went on to have a son with her ex, Nathan Griffith, in 2014. She also welcomed a daughter, Ensley Eason, with her husband, David Eason, in 2017.

Jenelle and Barbara are reportedly not speaking at this time. Following Jace’s first runaway attempt earlier in the month, Barbara spoke to TMZ but told the publication she had no additional information on the situation. Barbara has not commented on Jace’s most recent unauthorized jaunt.