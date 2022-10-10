Jack Antonoff Calls Kayne West a ‘Lil B****’ in Response to His Anti-Semitic Tweet

Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff is speaking out about anti-semitism, especially recent comments from rapper Kayne West. Here’s what the frontman said about the offensive tweet during Bleachers’ headlining show at the 2022 Roots N Blues Festival.

Kayne West Twitter account was restricted following an anti-semitic tweet

Songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs at Budweiser Stage | Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Kayne West, ​​who changed his name to Ye, is at the center of controversy again. West received criticism regarding a highly sensitive tweet directed at the Jewish community, posted on Saturday night.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” West wrote in the now-deleted post.

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers addressed the Kayne West tweet on stage and online

On Oct. 9, Bleachers headlined the Roots N Blues Festival at Colombia, Missouri’s Stephens Lake Park. Frontman Jack Antonoff took the opportunity to address West’s latest comments, most notably mentioning that he’s Jewish and from New Jersey.

“I’m Jewish, so we take a lot of pride in our basketball skills… don’t f*** with us until we roll our ankle in the platform Doc [Martins],” Antonoff said between songs. “And still don’t f*** with us. Kanye, don’t f*** with us.”

“Here’s the thing that that little b*** misses,” he continued. “When Bowie when through the fascism phase — it’s dicey s***, but the motherf***** is making some of the best records that ever happened. Kayne is so far from good work it’s just, what do we do besides tell him to get the f*** out of here?”

Antonoff clarified that he doesn’t excuse bigotry from people making good music. However, with Kayne West taking up so much space online, the artist shared he “would do anything” to wake up and not read news about him anymore.

This wouldn’t be the first time Antonoff shared his thoughts on bigotry, as the artist was outspoken about Trump supporters. In one Tweet, the artist said voting for Trump was “an act of racism.”

Antonoff doubled down on the criticism, tweeting, “kanye a little b****” hours after the concert. The tweet earned thousands of likes, with fans tweeting their support of the “Stop Making This Hurt” artist. However, the Bleachers frontman wouldn’t be the only celebrity speaking out.

“The holiest day in Judaism was last week,” Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted. “Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

“Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on Twitter, and it’s not even trending,” Sarah Silverman tweeted. “Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud.”

Both West’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were restricted following the hate speech.

RELATED: Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff Is Furious With StubHub — ‘Never Sell My Band’s Tickets’