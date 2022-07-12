Jack Black Is Also Displeased with the Death of Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

Everyone from global fans to celebrities feels wounded by the decision to kill off Stranger Things 4’s new character, Eddie Munson. The metalhead and D&D leader instantly became a fan favorite who joins the main characters in the battle to stop Vecna. But Eddie met a hero’s death that fans were not happy with Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, especially Jack Black.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4. ]

Fans rally to bring back Eddie for ‘Stranger Things’ 5

In the finale two episodes of Stranger Things 4, the inevitable occurred after many fan theories of what would happen to Eddie. While Eddie claims he is no hero, he died a hero’s death on his own accord. In the characters’ plan to stop Vecna, they needed a diversion. Dustin and Eddie fortified his trailer and used an epic guitar solo to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to distract the Demobats.

The diversion goes as planned, but once realizing the Demobats will break in and possibly hurt Dustin, Eddie makes a choice. He buys some time but decides not to run away as he did with Chrissy. In the end, Eddie dies in Dustin’s arms and claims ’86 is his year.

Eddie’s death in Stranger Things 4 was hinted at with his tattoos and overall clues in his storyline. Watching his demise was hard to stomach, and fans were unhappy with the aftermath. Fans felt his death was unnecessarily tragic and started a petition to bring him back for the fifth season.

Fans were not the only ones peeved by the Duffer Brothers’ decision to kill off Eddie in Stranger Things 4, as Jack Black also felt gutted.

Jack Black is a stan of the ‘Stranger Things’ 4 metalhead Eddie Munson

Jack Black is an Eddie Munson stan, and that's how I know all is good in this world. STRANGER THINGS pic.twitter.com/gxRbXiZZPZ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 11, 2022

Besides being an actor, Jack Black is a musician and songwriter with his comedy rock duo Tenacious D. It would make sense for the actor to gravitate toward the heavy metal enthusiast Eddie Munson. Black recently revealed he, too, was upset over the death of Eddie in Stranger Things 4.

On the red carpet for the premiere of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Black explains he and his son got hooked on watching Stranger Things. The actor agrees that it was “pretty epic,” but there was one flaw.

“I was geeking out pretty hard. And then I was like, ‘why did you kill the heavy metal guy? He was the best character’,” explained Black. In true Jack Black fashion, he imitates Eddie’s guitar solo from the finale of Stranger Things 4.

Could Eddie return to ‘Stranger Things’?

Eddie Munson lives in my head rent free just like this pic.twitter.com/MgjavtEVju — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 10, 2022

Knowing Jack Black is also upset with Eddie’s fate in Stranger Things 4 makes it slightly more in vain. While the Duffer Brothers confirmed on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that Eddie is 100% dead, fans are holding on to hope.

With the petition underway, there are multiple theories of how the character could return regardless of his death. Joseph Quinn believes Eddie could return through Dustin’s memories. But fans have an idea based on D&D lore. The theory suggests Eddie could return thanks to Vecna as his vampire henchmen, Kas.

