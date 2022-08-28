Why Jack Harlow Fans Are Convinced the ‘First Class’ Rapper Has Had Plastic Surgery

Ever since Jack Harlow rose to fame with hit songs like “First Class,” fans have speculated about whether or not the rapper got plastic surgery. Here’s what fans have been saying about Harlow’s changing looks online.

Jack Harlow found success with songs like ‘First Class’

“First Class” was released in April as the second single from Jack Harlow’s second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The track heavily samples Fergie’s “Glamorous,” and the writers of her 2006 song, including Fergie, will.i.am., Ludacris, Blac Elvis, are credited on Harlow’s album.

Harlow revealed that although he got Fergie’s approval to release “First Class,” she hasn’t told him directly what she thinks of the song. “I heard through the grapevine that she loved it,” the rapper said (via StyleCaster). “But I love Fergie. I’ve loved Fergie for years.”

He added that he wasn’t being an “opportunist” by using Fergie’s music in his track because he has been a fan of the “My Humps” singer since elementary school. “To me, it wasn’t just like an opportunist type of energy; to me, I’ve been waiting to do that,” Harlow explained. “People don’t know when I was in 5th grade, I tried to perform ‘Fergalicious’ at the talent show, and they said ‘no’ because it was too explicit. So I didn’t get to do it. But I’ve loved Fergie for that long. And I think now, everything just connected. I was so grateful she cleared it.”

“First Class” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It was Harlow’s second track, and first solo song, to top the chart after his 2021 collaboration with Lil Nas X on “Industry Baby.”

Following the success of the rapper’s music, some fans are wondering whether or not Jack Harlow got plastic surgery.

Some Jack Harlow fans believe the rapper had plastic surgery

Fans are debating whether or not 24-year-old Jack Harlow got plastic surgery on Reddit. One fan created a post saying, “It seems kinda obvious that Jack Harlow got face work done. Do you think he’ll ever talk about it openly?” Many of them think Harlow’s chin and nose have changed significantly.

“His chin is a new shape and his nose is smaller,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “There are some pics where you can see his chin through his beard. It is a completely new shape.”

One fan said, “People really like to act like it’s his beard but there’s a photo on there where he has the same facial hair and his chin and nose still look different,” while another wrote, “This man clearly had plastic surgery. His nose is an entirely different shape and now points down.”

Others speculated that changes to the “First Class” rapper’s face were natural. “I think he lost weight, built muscle, dressed better, grew a beard, and got a new hair routine down,” wrote one fan. And another commented, “Why would he grow and style his beard if he got his chin done. I personally don’t think that he got one. But, good for him if he did.”

The ‘First Class’ rapper has an impressive net worth and can afford plastic surgery

With an estimated net worth of $5 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), Jack Harlow can certainly afford plastic surgery.

Harlow started rapping at age 12. He and a friend recorded beats using a microphone and a laptop, and made a CD called Rippin’ and Rappin’. They sold copies of the CD at their middle school. By seventh grade, Harlow made his first mixtape, called Extra Credit. When he was in high school, the “Nail Tech” rapper performed sold-out shows at venues in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Harlow started getting recognized in 2020 with his single “Whats Poppin,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. The same year, he released his first studio album, Thats What They All Say. In March 2021, Harlow appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. And in May, he released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, featuring the single “First Class.”

