‘Jack Ryan’ Final Season has Already Been Shot

In 2018, Amazon Prime premiered the action-packed original television series Jack Ryan, based on the best-selling novels by Tom Clancy. The popular franchise follows a CIA Analyst, played by John Krasinski, as he traverses the world attempting to protect the United States from terrorist acts, conspiracies, and rogue operatives threatening to start World War III.

While the second season aired in 2019, fans had to wait several years to watch the remaining seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2022, season 3 finally returned to the small screen. Krasinski confirmed they have already filmed the fourth and final season, so viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see how things turn out for the former U.S. Marine.

‘Jack Ryan’ season 4 will be released soon

John Krasinski at the premiere of “Jack Ryan” in 2018 I Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

In an interview with The Wrap, Krasinski said, “We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back.” The Office star explained, “So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again.”

Completing 16 episodes was an enormous undertaking, and the cast and crew had to be away from their families for more than a year and a half to make it happen.

While there has not yet been a release date announced for the fourth and final season, fans that just finished binge-watching season 3 will be relieved to find they won’t have to wait too long for the action to continue.

Filming for ‘Jack Ryan’ took place around the world

Filming for Jack Ryan was not limited to New York and Los Angeles. The cast and crew have traveled to exotic locations such as Budapest, Slovakia, Greece, Rome, Austria, Prague, and more throughout the long-running series.

According to TV Guide, season 4 of the spy thriller began filming in Croatia in February 2022. In May, production moved to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.

Most of the scenes for season 4 occur in and around Dubrovnik, Croatia, which in recent years has become a stunning filming location for HBO Max projects such as Game of Thrones and Succession. Rich in history and architectural design, the walled city features castle-like structures, natural beauty, and sweeping views of the Adriatic Sea. The classical European city promises to make a magnificent backdrop for the final season of Jack Ryan.

New and returning cast members for season 4 of ‘Jack Ryan’

Amazon’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Renewed for Season 4 – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/mrARGR69Ts — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 14, 2021

Season 4 of the political spy thriller includes the highly-anticipated return of Abbie Cornish, who plays Jack’s romantic interest, Cathy Mueller. Michael Peña of Ant-Man fame is also joining the cast, playing Domingo “Ding” Chavez, who was introduced in season 3 and will be a regular for the final season. According to Newsweek, the Narcos star may “reprise the role of Chavez in a spinoff that is currently in development.”

Wendell Pierce (James Greer) and Michael Kelly (Mike November) will return for the fourth and final season, along with Betty Gabriel (Elizabeth Wright).

Krasinski explained to The Wrap, “probably the most ensemble of all the seasons is Season 4, and how we all work together.” He said, “it’s bittersweet to have it be the last season, but to get to do it with these guys was fantastic.”