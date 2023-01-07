‘Jack Ryan’: How John Krasinski Took Season 3 to the Next Level After a 3-Year Hiatus

Jack Ryan finally returned to Amazon Prime Video after a three-year hiatus. Here’s how the star and executive producer John Krasinski took Jack Ryan Season 3 to the next level after such a long delay.

Why did ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 take so long to be released?

John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) and Wendell Pierce (James Greer) in ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 | Philippe Antonello/Amazon Studios

Jack Ryan debuted on Amazon Prime Video in August 2018. The series follows Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), a fictional CIA analyst and agent created by author Tom Clancy.

The show received positive reviews from critics and audiences, with Krasinski’s portrayal of Jack Ryan earning particular praise. Amazon Prime Video renewed the series for a second season and released it in October 2019, months after season 3 got the green light.

But just as the third season headed into production, COVID-19 struck. And pandemic-related shutdowns delayed filming until May 2021.

The season was filmed in various European locations, including Prague, Budapest, and Vienna.

John Krasinski took ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 to the next level after the 3-year hiatus

No looking back. Watch all the episodes of Tom Clancy's #JackRyan Season 3 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/QbidyIclJl — Jack Ryan (@JackRyanPV) December 21, 2022

Jack Ryan returned for its third season in December 2022. John Krasinski knew how much fans were looking forward to the new installment. So to make the three-year delay worth the wait, he took the show’s story and action sequences to the next level.

“We made a conscious effort to make sure the show had more action and that the story was really one that was wonderfully complicated and fun to follow as a caper. We wanted to put Jack in the most peril he’s been in so far,” Krasinski told the Toronto Sun.

“So I think the stakes are raised on every single level. And certainly, the fans were top of mind for us because of the long break between the second and third seasons because of the pandemic.”

Krasinski reveals how challenging it was to be away from his family while filming

I’d pay money to follow Jack Ryan’s BeReal account. pic.twitter.com/EiyFi1oBB1 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 5, 2023

Fans had to wait three years for Jack Ryan Season 3. And taking their anticipation into consideration, Krasinski and the series showrunners got a head start on the fourth season.

“We already finished [season 4]. We actually shot three and four back to back,” Krasinski told TheWrap. “So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again.”

But filming two seasons back-to-back took over a year. And Krasinski noted that being away from his family — including his wife Emily Blunt and their children Hazel and Violet — for so long was rough.

“What an incredible challenge that was for all of us to be [filming for] what was over a year and a half,” the actor explained. “We had a small break in the middle. But we were essentially away from our families for over a year and a half.

“And not just New York to LA — we’re in Budapest and Slovakia and Prague and wherever else, Canary Islands,” he continued. “It’s a blessing to do it, but it’s tough nonetheless.”

Amazon has yet to announce a Jack Ryan Season 4 release date. But it’s expected to premiere in late 2023 or early 2024.