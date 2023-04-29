Jackie Goldschneider of ‘RHONJ’ Opens Up About Eating Disorder: “A Lot of People Don’t Understand’

Jackie Goldschneider, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, is pretty open about what she wants in life. She describes it all in her new memoir,The Weight of Beautiful, where she tells readers about her battles with anorexia and how it affected every aspect of her life.

The book is set for release on September 26, and it will be insightful to hear what Goldschneider has to say about her journey and how far she’s come. The reality star has been busy talking about the new book, and now, she has opened up about her eating disorder, saying “A lot of people don’t understand.”

Jackie Goldschneider has struggled on and offscreen with her eating disorder

(L-R) The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, and Melissa Gorga at a media event | Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Eating disorders are more common than most people might think. They affect the lives of many, yet few tend to talk about the problem, keeping it hidden from as many people as possible. According to Us Weekly, Goldschneider has not been hesitant to talk about anorexia, the disorder that she suffered from for decades.

The reality star has had a years-long journey, and she understands the importance of sharing what she has gone through with others. After years of starving herself, Goldschneider knew she had to change. She said her battle with anorexia didn’t allow her to live in the moment, and “the eating disorder controlled everything.” The star continued by adding, “It really does change everything in your life.”

It was after a difficult recovery that Goldschneider began to enjoy things again, such as time with her children and vacations. She stressed that “I’m so much healthier, and I’m just enjoying food, and my family is enjoying watching me [grow].”

Goldschneider says ‘a lot of people don’t understand’

Some people can’t wrap their minds around things that they haven’t experienced for themselves, and Goldschneider is all too aware of that. Recently, the reality star appeared on the Mention it All podcast to talk about her experience and her upcoming book. What she had to say was riveting.

Goldschneider spoke with host Dylan Hafer, telling him she wrote the book on her own, which is rather unusual for celebrity memoirs. While she admits she was nervous, she said it “turned out so good.” Hafer and Goldschneider spoke about how she has a story “so many people can connect with.”

The blonde continued by talking more about how excited she was for fans to read her new memoir, saying that “viewers probably know, like, 2% of the story.” She wants people to read the book and understand how eating disorders happen, and she made sure to say that “a lot of people don’t understand what an eating disorder is.” Goldschneider went further, saying, “It’s not as simple as eating a sandwich and just being done.”

More about Jackie Goldschneider’s eating disorder and her upcoming book

It’s so wonderful that Goldschneider is sharing her story so that people can get some insight into the struggles that come along with an eating disorder. Screenrant reports that the upcoming book is deeply personal, telling readers so much about what Goldschneider went through every day for decades. She knows that she is not alone and that recovery is anything but easy for so many people.

According to People, the reality star says, “I am still in a lot of therapy just to make sure I keep moving forward. But I have a really good relationship with food. Stress just has no effect on my eating.”

Daily Mail reports that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star says of her new book, “This book is for anyone who has ever known or loved someone with an eating disorder and for the millions of people who struggle themselves.” It’s amazing that Goldschneider has decided to be open about her battle with anorexia and her road to recovery in order to raise awareness and help as many people as she can.

How to get help: Call the National Eating Disorders Association at 1-800-931-2237 or text 1-800-931-2237 to access a free helpline for those seeking assistance for an eating disorder.