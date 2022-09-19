Jacob Elordi Dated His ‘Kissing Booth’ Co-Star and Was Rumored to Have Dated a ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star

Since his debut in The Kissing Booth, fans have been dying to know who actor Jacob Elordi is dating off-screen. The Australian native has incredible skill and knowledge, and his romantic films never fail to make us swoon. Elordi’s performance alongside Zendaya in the critically acclaimed HBO original series, Euphoria, sparked more interest in the star.

Whether you’ve been an Elordi fan from the get-go or just recently discovered him, you might be interested in whom this 25-year-old actor has been romantically linked to.

#KissingBooth2 exes Joey King, Jacob Elordi talk dating in the public eye https://t.co/FvijUOzmYy pic.twitter.com/tYuJWJYdrl — Page Six (@PageSix) July 24, 2020

Elordi came to the limelight when he starred with Joey King in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth film trilogy. After meeting for the first time on set in the spring of 2017, Elordi and King hit it off. They dated for almost a year. King revealed details of their on-set romance to Bello Mag. “It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast,” she said.

Unfortunately, the couple called it quits toward the end of 2018, filming the last two Kissing Booth movies as exes. King told Cosmopolitan she didn’t mind working with her ex, and would do anything to complete her character’s story.

Since their breakup in 2018, both Elordi and King have moved on and found love again. King began dating producer and director Steven Piet after meeting him on the set of The Act in September 2019. The two announced their engagement in February 2022.

#Euphoria costars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are officially dating. ?https://t.co/mpcybBvwiw — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 6, 2020

After breaking up with King, Elordi was rumored to be seeing another one of his co-stars. This time, it was Zendaya, who he acts with in the HBO series, Euphoria. Rumors of a romance between Elordi and Zendaya began to circulate online after the two were spotted in the backdrop of a tourist’s Instagram snap in Athens, Greece, in August 2019.

Us Weekly fueled further speculation about the pair in October 2019. In November, the magazine claimed the duo spent Thanksgiving in Australia, Elordi’s home country. However, speaking to GQ Australia, Elordi denied the dating claims. He said that Zendaya was like his sister and the duo were nothing more than castmates.

Nonetheless, in February 2020, images were published showing the pair kissing in New York. A source at the time informed E! News that Elordi and Zendaya had been dating for a while. The source claimed that the pair had started as friends, but their friendship blossomed into something more romantic.

Despite the numerous kissing photos, Elordi and Zendaya never admitted to being in a relationship. Zendaya soon began dating another co-star, Tom Holland, whom she met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

Jacob Elordi is currently single

Actor Jacob Elordi receives the IMDb STARmeter Award in the ‘Breakout Category’ on the set of ‘The IMDb Show’ on November 27, 2018 in Studio City, California. This episode of ‘The IMDb Show’ airs on December 7, 2018. | Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Rumors of a romance between Elordi and Zendaya died down in September 2020, when the actor was spotted strolling around New York City with model Kaia Gerber. The two took their relationship to the next level by walking the red carpet together at Hollywood’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in September 2021.

In November 2021, rumors of the pair splitting up began to circulate. Though the reasons for the breakup are unclear, Page Six said that the two parted ways “amicably.” However, Kaia removed any traces of Elordi from her Instagram account.

A month later, Elordi was photographed having coffee with YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli in Los Angeles. According to a source speaking to Us Weekly at the time, the two had been on a few dates but were keeping it casual. The magazine later confirmed the pair’s relationship in May 2022. However, after being together for about three months, they eventually broke up. A source told Us Weekly in August 2022 that Elordi was single and not looking for a romantic commitment, and he was focused more on his professional life.

