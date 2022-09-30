Jacob Elordi Has Done Acting Jobs That Felt Like ‘Hell’

In the past five years, Jacob Elordi has been on some pretty popular acting projects. In 2018, he starred in his breakout role, The Kissing Booth, which was wildly popular on Netflix. He would go on to reprise his role as Noah Flynn in two additional sequels. But the trio of movies were just the tip of the iceberg for the Australian actor. His fame truly skyrocketed when he was cast in the hit TV show, Euphoria.

Jacob Elordi | Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Jacob Elordi knew he wanted a place in the ‘Euphoria’ cast right away

It’s safe to say that Elordi portrays the main villain in the HBO show. His character, Nate Jacobs, has done everything from physical abuse to blackmail. But Elordi loves portraying a villain. In fact, he knew the moment he read the pilot script for Euphoria that he wanted to play Nate. The actor claims that Sam Levinson’s script made it easy for him to visualize himself in the role.

Playing Nate Jacob requires long hours

Of course, filming Euphoria isn’t always a cakewalk. The show films a lot longer than the average TV show. Because of Levinson’s style and the intricate work of cinematographer, Marcell Rév, the cast shoots for 10 months. Long days are pretty par for the course on the Euphoria set, with the actors clocking in 12 to 18-hour days. Still, Elordi doesn’t seem to have a problem with the long days because he’s passionate about the show. However, this hasn’t always been the case throughout his career.

RELATED: Jacob Elordi Admits He ‘Struggled’ With the Intimacy Coordinator in ‘Euphoria’ Season 1

Elordi has worked on movies and TV shows that he wasn’t passionate about

“For me, I just wanna work on something that makes me wanna get out of bed in the morning,” Elordi told Collider. “I want to do work that I genuinely enjoy because the time that you spend acting, between action and cut, is a minute. So, if you have to live in a world around that, for 17 hours, for work that you don’t want to do, for someone else, and with words that you don’t want to say, that’s hell. I know that, speaking from experience.”

Being on ‘Euphoria’ has given Elordi more agency over his career

Elordi didn’t elaborate on which TV shows or movies were hellish for him prior to Euphoria. However, his professional acting career only stretches back to 2018, so fans can make their guesses on what projects he just didn’t love. Fortunately for Elordi, his involvement on Euphoria has given him more agency over his career. As he has a stable job in Euphoria, he’s able to be more selective about movies and TV shows that he wants to take on next.

While Euphoria Season 3 is rumored to start filming in early 2023, Elordi is keeping himself busy with other projects. He’s currently filming a thriller called Saltburn. Furthermore, it was recently announced that he will be portraying Elvis Presley in the upcoming film Priscilla. For Elordi’s sake, hopefully, he’s passionate about the movies he has in the pipeline.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney on How It Felt to Work With Jacob Elordi in ‘Euphoria’