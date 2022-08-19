Jake Gyllenhaal Inspired 1 Moment in ‘Josie and the Pussycats’

Josie and the Pussycats is a classic to many. Released in 2001, the movie continues to have long-lasting appeal beyond its original millennial demographic. The film had several memorable moments and hits. But what many may not know is that Jake Gyllenhaal is in Josie and the Pussycats — sort of.

How Jake Gyllenhaal influenced ‘Josie and the Pussycats’

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of “Velvet Buzzsaw” at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Steve Granitz/WireImage

Josie and the Pussycats detailed the journey of a trio of small-town musicians who want to make music and become famous. Their determination and talent help them land a lucrative record deal that brings them immense fame and fortune. However, it doesn’t take them long to realize that they are only pawns in a game by two people who intend to brainwash the American youth. The trio set out to make things right even if it means they lose their fame.

In addition to its captivating visuals and poignant premise, the film is also known for its soundtrack. The music was written by established songwriters, including Adam Duritz of Counting Crows, the late Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne, and Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Gos.

It turns out that Gyllenhaal had something to do with one song in Josie and the Pussycats. Director Deborah Kaplan shared an anecdote of the part Gyllenhaal played with her fans on Twitter. She wrote, “Fun fact: ‘Get Your Model On’ on the Billboard chart in ‘Pretend to Be Nice’ is a shout out to Jake Gyllenhall or however you spell his last name.”

Kaplan said she had had dinner with the actor, who said the phrase that became the fake song title. She, therefore, decided to add it to the story. But since she couldn’t spell his name right, the name on the chart was credited simply as Jake.

Jake Gyllenhaal has another connection to the movie

Jake Gyllenhaal’s connection with Josie and the Pussycats goes deeper than his part. According to Buzzfeed News, Gyllenhaal’s sister Maggie Gyllenhaal auditioned for a part in the cult classic. The outlet noted that Maggie auditioned to play the titular Josie, but the producers were fascinated with the lesser-known Zooey Deschanel.

Harry Elfont, the film’s director, said of Deschanel, “We fell in love with Zooey- We’d never seen her. We didn’t know who she was. But we were like, ‘She’s amazing.'” Elfont said that the studio discouraged them from choosing Deschanel because she didn’t have enough star power. The part ultimately went to Rachel Leigh Cook fresh off She’s All That.

Buzzfeed News also reported that Beyoncé, Aaliyah, and Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes all tried for the part of Val. Elfont told Billboard in 2017 that they auditioned Lopes twice and noted that Beyoncé was very shy. The role was given to Rosario Dawson, who Kaplan said had the “fun and effervescent energy” needed for the strong-willed Val.

Elfont also said that Tara Reid was offered the part and didn’t have to audition because the studio had seen her in the American Pie films and wanted her for the part of Melody.

Jake Gyllenhaal inspired other songs

Gyllenhaal has continued to be a muse. After dating singer Taylor Swift, Gyllenhaal became the subject of her 2012 album Red. When Swift re-released the album in 2021, the actor once again came to the forefront of the conversation regarding their short-lived public relationship.

Specifically, Swift released a short film music video for the 10-minute version of her popular song “All Too Well,” inspired by her relationship with Gyllenhaal. While outlets sought the star’s opinions on the matter, he kept it simple. “It has nothing to do with me,” Gyllenhaal told Esquire of the track. “Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Most Popular Songs About Jake Gyllenhaal