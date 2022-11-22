Jaleel White Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Contestant to Lose Their Cool

Millions of fans know Jaleel White as the lovable nerd from the 90’s sitcom, Family Matters. While his alter ego, Steve Urkel, was famous for his odd dance moves, in real life, the actor partnered up with professional Kym Johnson as a contestant on Season 14 of Dancing With the Stars, ultimately finishing in 8th place. Most celebrities who appear on the famous competition show appear to have a great time. But a handful make headlines for things other than their dancing performances. It turns out that White isn’t the only Dancing With the Stars contestant to lose his cool.

Jaleel White lost his temper on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

(L-R): Jaleel White and Kym Johnson attend the “Dancing With The Stars” After Party At Mixology101 Hosted By Kym Johnson And Jaleel White, held at Mixology101 on March 26, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. | Christopher Polk/WireImage

He may have been awkward and uncoordinated while portraying the beloved Urkel. But years later, White proved to be much more graceful on the dance floor. Even so, Today reported the actor butted heads with his partner during rehearsals. This led to a “heated” confrontation with the producers of the show. So, what happened? Well, apparently, White accidentally stepped on Johnson’s foot, and when she said that it hurt, the actor lost his temper. He even went so far as to get “in her face,” and chastise her for “acting like a baby.”

They may not have gotten along when the cameras weren’t rolling. But the duo actually performed fairly well, despite not winning. White and Johnson had average scores of 24.9 before finally being voted off the show in week 7.

Kate Gosselin didn’t get along with her ‘DWTS’ partner

Reality star Kate Gosselin has always been known for a bit of drama. When she appeared as a contestant on Season 10 of DWTS, however, the drama reached new levels. Gosselin was pretty vocal about her desire to win. Paired with Tony Dovolani, she finished in 8th place. But according to Today, Dovolani had to seek therapy after the experience was over.

It turns out that Gosselin wasn’t easy to work with, and the pro dancer became frustrated by her “whining.” He even walked out on a rehearsal after the mom of 8 said he wasn’t “taking into consideration how I learn!” Dovolani almost gave up, telling her, “I’m done, I’m done today. I quit!” Fans can only imagine that tensions were running high — especially when the judges told Gosselin that her performance lacked “passion and skill.”

Jana Kramer butted heads with her ‘DWTS’ partner

While fans definitely enjoyed watching Jana Kramer on Season 23 of DWTS, there were several instances when she and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, just didn’t get along. The country singer did fairly well in the competition, finishing in 4th place. But behind the scenes, things weren’t going so smoothly. Heavy reports that Kramer felt a lot of pressure was being placed on her, and as a result, she and Savchenko argued quite a bit.

Said Kramer, “Gleb and I actually got into a huge fight where I was like, that’s it, I’m done because he was always late.” Savchenko responded by asking, “why do you have to be such a b****?” And things spiraled out of control from there.

While they eventually made up long, Kramer felt that her partner had no respect for her time, especially since she was a new mom. Looks like not everyone has a great time while competing on Dancing With the Stars.

