Jameela Jamil Criticizes Pete Davidson for ‘Disingenuous’ Texts to Kanye West

Actor/model Jameela Jamil often uses her platform to share her thoughts on various topics. Recently, social media has been talking about text messages that Pete Davidson allegedly sent to Kanye West, and Jamil chimed in with her opinions. She criticized Davidson and called the texts “disingenuous.”

What did Pete Davidson allegedly text to Kanye West?

This past weekend, Davidson’s friend Dave Sirius posted text messages that were allegedly exchanged between Davidson and West. The texts came after weeks of West slamming Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship on social media.

Davidson told West, “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.”

When West asked Davidson where he is, Davidson sent a selfie of shirtless and holding up a peace sign. He told West, “In bed with your wife.” He also antagonized the rapper further by calling his actions “so p***y and embarrassing.”

At some point, however, Davidson took a more sympathetic tone and tried to relate to West’s mental health issues.

“Let me help you man,” Davidson said. “I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

The texts ended with the Saturday Night Live comedian warning West he was at his wits’ end with West’s behavior.

“I have your back even though you treat me like s**t because I want everything to be smooth,” Davidson said. “But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Jameela Jamil criticizes the text messages for being ‘disingenuous’

Kanye is obviously out of control, but “I’m in bed with your wife ?” makes everything else he says completely disingenuous. Don’t deliberately as abrasively as possible trigger someone you are clearly aware is going through something serious and then pretend to care. ?? https://t.co/HzeX4aSWuz — Jameela Jamil ? (@jameelajamil) March 14, 2022

After the texts went viral on social media, Jamil took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the situation.

“Kanye is obviously out of control, but ‘I’m in bed with your wife’ makes everything else he says completely disingenuous,” Jamil said of Davidson. “Don’t deliberately as abrasively as possible trigger someone you are clearly aware is going through something serious and then pretend to care.”

She added, “There is a lot of baiting and gaslighting of a vulnerable man that isn’t obvious to everyone as the world’s most intelligent and powerful PR machine is orchestrating a lot of this, and Kanye is playing right into their hands and the whole thing is f***ing awful to watch.”

Some fans think the texts were released to distract from a Kim Kardashian scandal

It’s true that Kim Kardashian works hard. But you know who else works hard? Most women. pic.twitter.com/NodCoBKbpu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 11, 2022

Some fans on Reddit have also found the release of the texts to be rather convenient. The Kardashian-Jenner family recently found themselves in hot water after Kim Kardashian made a controversial comment about working. As such, some people theorize that Davidson’s leaked texts could be a ploy to distract people from the scandal.

“I think the release of these texts is calculated,” one person wrote on Reddit. “They are trying to distract from the Variety interview (and it’s working). They know how hot any Skete/Kanye drama is and they’re pulling out all the stops.”

Another person also made a reference to Kardashian’s “momager,” Kris Jenner, writing, “Honestly Kim’s comments were BAD and Kris Jenner acted accordingly. Annoying but impressive.”

