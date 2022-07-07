James Caan, ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Elf’ Star, Dies at 82

Thief and The Godfather star James Caan died at 82 on July 6, 2022. The Oscar, Emmy, and four-time Golden Globe-nominated actor and director also starred in Elf (2003), Misery (1990), and Rollerball (1975).

Actor James Caan at the ‘Blood Ties’ Premiere | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

James Caan dies at 82

A tweet from James Caan’s Twitter account announced the news of his death on July 7, 2022.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet read. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet.”

Caan’s family shared the news and completed the tweet with something he often wrote, “End of tweet.” He frequently tweeted photos of himself and his friends in classic movies.

Hollywood mourned the death of James Caan

Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise was one of the first to share condolences on social media on Thursday.

“Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died,” Gary Sinise tweeted. “Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you.”

The celebrity tweets and comments began to roll in on Thursday after the news broke.

“RIP James Caan, 82,” Piers Morgan tweeted. “Brilliant actor – loved him as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, such a ferocious, menacing, magnificent performance. Met him once at a party in LA and he was a very funny & highly entertaining man. Sad news.”

Madagascar and Scary Movie 2 actor Andy Richter shared a heartfelt tweet.

“RIP James Caan. Shocked,” Andy Richter wrote on Twitter. “Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong.”

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler recalled how much Caan made him laugh.

“James Caan. Loved him very much,” Sandler tweeted. “Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love.”