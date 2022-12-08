James Cameron Explains How Superhero Films Helped the Film Industry

James Cameron has made remarks about movies in the superhero genre that might have upset some fans. But despite his prior complaints, Cameron feels they’ve also been very beneficial for the film industry’s growth.

James Cameron has recently criticized superhero movies

A few directors have been sharing their negative opinions on comic book movies. Not too long ago Cameron joined a batch of filmmakers who’ve criticized the sub-genre for various reasons. Cameron believed that superhero films in general left a lot to be desired when it came to storytelling. Especially when depicting mature relationships.

“When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t,” Cameron said in a fairly recent interview with New York Times. “They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

How James Cameron felt superhero films helped the film industry

Despite his criticisms towards superhero films, Cameron believes their existence has been a great benefit to the movie industry. He credited the genre for being the catalyst for the advancement of many special effects seen in blockbusters today.

“What happens is the more people are doing visual effects around, and obviously the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, right,” Cameron said in an interview with Comic Book. “And the rising tide of technique raises everybody together. It gives you higher quality artists, you’ve got more tools and plugins and code. You’ve got more talented people writing code, and simulations, and all that sort of thing out there.”

However, Cameron currently feels that the VFX in Avatar: Way of Water takes visuals to a place that superhero films haven’t. Despite the contributions that companies like ILM have done for Marvel films’ special effects.

“I mean, ILM does great work. But when it comes to the kind of emotive facial story that we’re doing, I mean, Thanos? Come on. Give me a break. It’s not even close,” he said.

James Cameron hoped ‘Avengers’ fatigue would happen soon despite loving the movies

Many have wondered if the abundance of superhero films in the industry might work against the very genre. The possibility of superhero fatigue has been a point of discussion for fans and critics alike. But Cameron has supported the idea of audiences becoming tired of superhero films. He felt that might allow for other more original material to take over cinema.

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said in the documentary AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction (via Vanity Fair). “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

