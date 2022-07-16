James Cameron Gives a Personal Reason Why Jake and Neytiri Have Kids in ‘Avatar’ Sequels

While there aren’t too many details about the sci-fi story for Avatar: The Way of Water, the trailer has shown glimpses of the new family formed by Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Director James Cameron reveals he has a personal connection behind why he decided to give Jake and Neytiri a family in the Avatar sequels.

Jake and Neytiri will have a family in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

The first Avatar, directed by James Cameron, centers around Jake who is a human that defects to the Na’vi race after becoming one with the people and falling in love with Neytiri. The two form a beautiful romance that becomes the emotional core of the movie. Both manage to survive the events of the first movie, so it makes sense that the two would start a family.

Several images and the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water have shown their family which consists of several kids both biological and adopted. Their kids include Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). There is also Spider (Jack Champion), a human orphan who is stranded on Pandora and is taken in by Jake and Neytiri.

James Cameron shares his personal connection to the family in ‘Avatar’

In an interview with Empire, James Cameron explains why he decided to give Jake and Neytiri a family in the Avatar sequels. The director said that he wanted to give these characters relationships that add emotional depth. He also had a personal connection to this story since he is a father of five kids.

“I look around – I don’t want to specifically say the Marvel Universe, or the DC Universe – at current fantasy and science-fiction and all these heroes seem unbound in the mire of relationships, the stuff that pulls you down and clips your wings, that stops you running around and risking your life,” Cameron said. “I thought, ‘What if I take these incredible characters of Jake and Neytiri and give them a family?’ That gives them feet of clay right there.”

Additionally, Sam Worthington is looking forward to his character’s new family as it will give him more ways to explore Jake as a character.

“It’s about what you are teaching your children as they develop, and grow,” Worthington tells Empire. “Jake comes from the point of view of being a Marine and leans into that way of thinking because that’s what was ingrained in him about surviving. Pacifism and militarism are definitely going to come clashing.”

Family will play a major role in the upcoming sequels

Back at 2022 CinemaCon, James Cameron discussed the upcoming Avatar sequels and gave a preview of what to expect. The director said that each movie will tell a complete story but there will be overarching themes that will carry into the next. Jake and Neytiri’s family will be an important part of the five-movie arc that Cameron is trying to tell. Vin Diesel does have a role in the Avatar sequels, so maybe that’s where the love of family comes from.

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

