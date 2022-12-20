James Cameron Insists Jack’s Death in ‘Titanic’ Wasn’t Just an Artistic Decision; It Was Science

Twenty-five years ago today, Titanic was released in theaters and became a blockbuster hit. The flick was so successful that it seemed nearly impossible to beat. Eventually, it was unseated as the top-grossing movie of all time. Despite that, fans are still discussing the intricacies of the fictional story based on a real tragedy. For years, there has been a lot of debate about whether Jack and Rose could have both survived the shipwreck. Some fans argue that they could have. James Cameron, the famed Titanic director, has come forward to insist Jack’s death was not just a creative choice; it was a scientific necessity, and he has the studies to prove it.

Jack’s death in ‘Titanic’ has been heavily debated for years

In the days and weeks after Titanic was released in theaters, fans flocked to see the movie over and over again. In more recent years, it has been streamed and watched again and again. On each new rewatch, fans catch something new. One of the biggest debates to come out of the movie was whether or not Jack Dawson’s death was a necessity. Fans have called Rose selfish for hogging the entire door to herself. Others theorize that Jack could have tried harder to survive. The debate was featured on Mythbusters. Neil DeGrasse Tyson even weighed in on the discussion.

Rose and Jack | 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

In 2017, the Mythbusters took to their labs to figure out if there was enough room for both Jack and Rose to fit on their makeshift raft. The team proved that the door was, in fact, big enough for both Jack and Rose. They did run into a roadblock, though. According to the team, buoyancy would have been a problem. Mythbusters concluded that the couple would have needed to add life jackets to the underside of the raft to keep both of their body weights afloat. So, it was possible for them to both make it to shore, albeit not likely.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson didn’t seem to have a big problem with the fact that both didn’t end up on the door in the end, but he did take issue with the way it all went down. In 2017, Tyson told the Huffington Post that the scene wasn’t realistic because Jack gave up after one attempt to get on the door. Tyson suggested that human survival instinct would have led Jack to try harder. Cameron wants to put the debate to rest once and for all.

James Cameron insists there was no way for Jack Dawson to live in ‘Titanic’

James Cameron has worked on a ton of projects since Titanic. Still, the cinematic masterpiece is on his mind. It’s so important to the famed director that he happily discussed Titanic and Jack’s controversial death while promoting Avatar: The Way of the Water.

James Cameron | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Recently, Cameron sat down to discuss his latest movie with the Toronto Sun but let it slip that he’s been hard at work testing out if there was any way to ensure Jack Dawson’s survival after he plunged into the water. Cameron revealed that he’s planning a special about the movie and has conducted experiments to see if there was a scenario in which both Jack and Rose could have both lived. He said that according to his tests, which included hypothermia experiments, there wasn’t. In the end, Jack’s death wasn’t just a creative choice; it was scientifically realistic.

Kate Winslet has weighed in on the door debate, too

Kate Winslet has been hammered with questions about whether her character’s will to survive trumped her love for Jack. Fans insist that Jack and Rose could have fit on the door together if only Rose had shifted over a bit. After Cameron’s tests, Winslet finally decided to give a straightforward answer.

According to Deadline, Winslet noted that while there probably was room for Jack to get up on the door that saved Rose’s life, it wouldn’t have been a sustainable strategy to keep them both alive. Winslet posits that the extra body weight would have made the door too unstable to keep them alive until rescue. Winslet agrees that both Jack and Rose wouldn’t have been able to survive the shipwreck. In fact, if Jack had climbed up on the door, they both would have died.