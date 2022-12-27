James Duggar Doesn’t Seem to Live at Home: How Many Unmarried Duggars Have Moved Out?

Just a few years ago, it would have been outrageous to learn one of the unmarried Duggars opted to move out of their parents’ home and away from their seemingly watchful eye. More than a year after Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography, things have changed. In recent years, more than one unmarried Duggar adult has opted to leave the nest. While some have moved out, none ventured particularly far.

Jeremiah and Jedidiah Duggar bunked together before they each got married

Jeremiah Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar were the first unmarried Duggars to publicly acknowledge that they didn’t live at their family’s home before getting married. Jedidiah was the first to let the cat out of the bag. In November 2019, shortly after federal agents raided his brother’s car lot, a local news station caught up with Jed. At the time, he was running for political office. Jedidiah told a reporter for KNWA that he had no knowledge of any federal raid as he did not live at his parents’ home.

Later, the Duggar family acknowledged that Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar had moved out and were living together in a home not far from the family’s property. Duggar family followers were perplexed to learn the twins had still opted to share a bedroom. Jedidiah Duggar married Katey Nakatsu in April 2021. Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann in March 2022.

Jason Duggar appears to have taken up residency in a tree house

Jason Duggar appears to be living in an outbuilding on the Duggar family’s property. It is unclear if it is a year-round accommodation, though. In an Instagram post in April, Jason walked followers through his “pad,” which appears to be a treehouse the Duggars built and he has repurposed.

Upon opening the door, Jason shows followers his living room and workstation. A ladder takes the 22-year-old to a loft area that houses his bed, storage bins, and hooks for baseball caps. The presence of a bed indicates Jason lives in the tree houses. Still, there doesn’t appear to be a bathroom on the premises.

James Duggar is the latest of several unmarried Duggars who have opted to move out

James Duggar also appears to be living outside the house the family built during their early days on TLC. Like his older brother, he hasn’t moved too far, and his living accommodations can be described as utilitarian at best. Still, he seems to be living solo.

In his Christmas-themed YouTube video, James filmed himself waking up in a windowless room. In the video, he gets up, dresses, and shows himself in a bathroom mirror before he heads out into a garage, jumps in his truck, and pulls away. The family’s large home can be seen in the background.

Based on the footage, it is clear that James has taken up residency in one of the outbuildings on the Duggar family’s property. While it is certainly not luxurious, the accommodations seem adequate. They include a full bathroom, washing machine, and a small bedroom complete with a couch and a twin-size bed.