James Gunn, Peter Safran Picked to Lead DC Comics’ Movies, TV, and Animation Studio

Warner Bros. announced that Peter Safran and James Gunn will lead DC Comics’ film, television, and animation division. The studio made the surprise announcement on Oct. 25 as it looks to stabilize its future superhero projects.

James Gunn and Peter Safran will oversee future DC projects

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Peter Safran and director James Gunn will serve as co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios. The new division replaces DC Films, previously led by executive Walter Hamada.

Hamada stepped down from his post earlier this month following the release of the DC Extended Universe movie Black Adam. Warner Bros. reportedly spent months searching for a replacement before tapping Safran and Gunn. The duo is expected to serve in a role similar to Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios, overlooking the business and creative sides of DC projects.

Safran and Gunn’s DC Studios tenure begins on Nov. 1. They released a statement following the announcement, expressing their appreciation for DC’s characters:

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

DC will keep Gunn and Safran separate from ‘Joker’ and ‘The Batman’ sequels

The Hollywood Reporter states that DC expects James Gunn and Peter Safran to continue working on other projects. However, sources suggested the pair have a four-year contract and that Gunn will be exclusive to DC. If that’s the case, Gunn’s tenure with Marvel will likely end after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Inside DC, Gunn and Safran will deal with multiple cinematic universes. Reports indicate that The Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will not fall under Gunn and Safran’s control. The same goes for Matt Reeves’ Batman universe, which includes a sequel to The Batman and several HBO Max series in development.

James Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s history with DC Comics

Warner Bros. chose to hand the keys to DC Studios over to two people with whom it has a solid working relationship. Both Gunn and Safran have been responsible for multiple successful projects involving DC Comics.

Safran served as a producer on Aquaman, helping the Jason Momoa-led film to earn over $1 billion at the box office. He also produced Shazam! and will return to the role for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Gunn and Safran partnered on 2021’s The Suicide Squad as director and producer, respectively. They teamed up again for the spinoff series Peacemaker for HBO Max. Additionally, Gunn voiced himself in two episodes of the animated series Harley Quinn.