Jamie Foxx Didn’t Just Do an Accent for ‘Ray’ — He Nailed Ray Charles’ Mannerisms, Too

If you know Jamie Foxx from stand-up, music, or his multi-year sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, you might be surprised to learn that he is quite the talented dramatic actor as well. No, his role as the supervillain Electro is not the measuring stick. If you want to see Foxx at perhaps his most brilliant, then Ray, the biopic about iconic soul musician Ray Charles, is the movie to watch.

The movie ‘Ray’: a true reflection of a legendary musician

Released in 2004, the movie Ray received widespread critical acclaim and emotional success. Despite being an independent movie that was released and co-written by a relatively unknown director, the film landed a veritable who of Hollywood talent. Not only did Jamie Foxx star as the musician, but the film also featured well-regarded actors such as Terrence Howard, Larenz Tate, Harry Lennix, Clifton Powell, Regina King, and Kerry Washington in supporting roles.

As per The Los Angeles Times, the movie was directed by Taylor Hackford, whose biggest credits before had been The Devil’s Advocate and An Officer and a Gentleman, but who had mostly worked on smaller and less successful films. He and James White wrote the screenplay, and it took 15 years to secure the financing. Originally, the starring role was offered to Denzel Washington, who passed. With Foxx in the role, Hackford was able to secure $40 million of financing through Bristol Bay Productions. When it was finally released, it grossed $125 million.

However, more than just the commercial success it enjoyed, Ray was also a hit with critics. The film landed Foxx a slew of Best Actor awards, including an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and SAG award, among others, according to IMDb. Many organizations also nominated or awarded the film with Best Picture honors. Additionally, the soundtrack, which included Charles’ own music, also won a Grammy Award.

Behind Jamie Foxx’s standout performance

Arguably the most compelling aspect of the movie was Jamie Foxx’s performance as Ray Charles. Foxx dove deep into Charles’s mannerisms and accent to the extent that many critics noted the difference between the artist and the actor felt indistinguishable. Many actors, especially those in biopics, go to extremes to mimic their characters. This, too, was the case for Foxx. Not only did he lose 30 pounds for the role, but he agreed to have his eyes glued shut while filming.

To do so safely, Foxx wore prosthetic eyelids that were secured over his own eyelids for up to 14 hours. Doing so doubtlessly helped make his performance as a blind man more realistic. While that may seem extreme for those outside of Hollywood, it certainly paid huge dividends when it came to Foxx’s performance.

Foxx is a trained pianist and vocalist, so he already had a leg up in these areas. However, as per SF Gate, after an impromptu jam session with the then-73-year-old Charles, Foxx stayed away from the musician. He did so, noting that he was playing a younger version of the musician, not an older version. Foxx then studied Braille and all of the early tapes of Charles he could find. He imitated the musician’s mannerisms and practiced performing his music until he could match it note for note and vocal for vocal.

Understanding the musician and man Ray Charles

The movie Ray and its soundtrack are a great introduction to Ray. Charles himself died from liver failure a few months before the film’s wide release. He had been ill earlier in the year, forcing him to cut back on his touring schedule – one that had run strong throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s since a return to music after a hiatus in the 1960s.

That hiatus was to kick a heroin habit that threatened to ruin his promising career. Having accumulated a string of hits in the 1950s and 1960s, he struggled with a heroin addiction that lasted 17 years. He left music in 1965 to deal with his habit. Afterward, Charles resumed his career, which by its end had netted him 17 Grammy Awards and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards, the National Medal of Arts, and even a commemorative postage stamp, among many other awards.

With dozens of albums to his credit over his fifty-year musical career, Charles is perhaps best known for songs like “I’ve Got a Woman,” “Georgia On My Mind,” “Hit the Road Jack,” and “I Can’t Stop Lovin You.” However, his discography is vast and includes original compositions, covers, collaborations, and more. If you’re unfamiliar with the man’s music, the movie soundtrack, which curates some of his best work, would be a good start.

