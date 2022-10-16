Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Had No Idea’ Her ‘Isolated’ Experience on ‘Knives Out’ Would Lead to a Big Hit

Knives Out was one of the biggest movies of 2019. Not only did it make a star out of Ana de Armas, but it even spawned sequels. However, star Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared that she was not sure the movie would be a hit when they filmed it.

Jamie Lee Curtis starred in ‘Knives Out’

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the Premiere of Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” at Regency Village Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Westwood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Knives Out, written and directed by Rian Johnson, told the story of a wealthy author who was murdered. A private detective works to figure out which member of the writer’s family might have killed him with the help of the writer’s personal nurse — who has a few secrets of her own.

The movie boasts stars like de Armas, Curtis, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette.

Knives Out was a box office smash. It made $311.4 million worldwide and scooped Golden Globe, BAFTA, Oscar, and Critics’ Choice Award nominations. Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to two sequels, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will hit the streaming service later this year.

Jamie Lee Curtis calls movie’s success ‘a delightful surprise’

While everyone knows Knives Out is a hit now, Curtis recently revealed that she was unsure about the movie’s success while working on set.

Curtis, who was initially brought in to replace another actor, told Entertainment Weekly that the filming of the movie was “quite isolated.”

“I was living in this weird hotel by myself, and a lot of the movie, I’m not in. I was alone for a lot and it was a very tough time,” she shared. Curtis’ isolation experience on the set of Knives Out made her unsure of what the final result would look like. And she recalled her surprise at the movie’s success.

“It turned out to be this fantastic movie,” the actor enthused. Due to Johnson’s “methodology,” the actors weren’t watching their scenes back or “seeing all the work.” Curtis said she was unaware of how all the pieces would fit together in the end.

She explained, “We had no idea. We’d just do our little thing and then go home. [The success] was just such a delightful surprise.”

Curtis also talked about her surprise at being asked to be a big part of the movie’s promotion. She was asked to go to CinemaCon to help promote Knives Out, and was shocked that the movie’s producers didn’t focus on big names like Chris Evans.

“I really felt like I was this tiny, tiny, delicious but tiny little part of the puzzle,” Curtis shared. “It just was so fun to actually become its head cheerleader. I’m a bit of a weapon of mass promotion, and I got behind that one in a big way, because it was so fun and great, and people loved it.”

Who stars in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?’

you asked for twists? then it's twists you shall receive. @slashfilm pic.twitter.com/Z0H26PjS14 — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) October 2, 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts just as much star power as the first one. Craig returns to reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc. He’s joined by big names like Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, and Ethan Hawke.

