Here's what we know about the state of Britney Spears' relationship with her sister 'Zoey 102' actor Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney Spears‘ name has been in the news a lot lately for a few reasons, including her divorce from Sam Asghari after just over one year of marriage. The singer’s sister’s name is making headlines as well. In September, it was announced that Jamie Lynn Spears is joining the Season 32 cast of Dancing With the Stars.

Of course with both siblings’ names in the news, many are wondering what their relationship is like these days and if they get along now. Here’s what we know.

Have Britney and Jamie Lynn reconciled?

Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, pose for photo during Nickelodeon’s Annual Kids’ Choice Awards in 2003 | Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Britney had a public falling out with Jamie Lynn, and many recall when they and exchanged tense messages over social media after the Zoey 102 star released her memoir in 2022. The “Toxic” hitmaker criticized her sibling for some of what she wrote in the book.

Britney also feuded with Jamie Lynn and some other members of her family over the “Womanizer” artist’s conservatorship battle with her father.

In May 2023 though Britney revealed she had reconciled with her mother, Lynne Spears, writing on Instagram: “My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!”

The following month it appeared that Britney made up with her estranged sister too, and said she visited Jamie Lynn on set.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!” Britney posted on Instagram alongside a video that shows her dancing on a boat during a vacation in June.

Jamie Lynn reacted to news of Britney’s split from Asghari

Jamie Lynn Spears giving her sister, Britney Spears, a kiss on the cheek at the Radio Disney Music Awards | Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

In July, Jamie Lynn spoke about her familial relationships during an interview with Variety saying: “I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal.”

Then in August, the Sweet Magnolias actor seemed to make her feelings about Agashi known when she reacted by liking a social media post announcing that he and her sister were getting a divorce.

So could we see Britney in the ballroom this season cheering for her sister when she competes on DTWS?

That likely won’t happen if a report via Us Weekly is accurate. An insider told the outlet the news that Jamie Lynn signed on to do the show “didn’t sit well with Britney. She feels like given what she’s going through, it’s not the right time,” the source explained adding, “She wants the best for her family. But it doesn’t make her feel good. Britney feels like Jamie Lynn is capitalizing on her at a time when she is going through a very public divorce.”