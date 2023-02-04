Jana Duggar Appears to Be the Latest Unmarried Duggar to Move Into a Separate, Jim-Bob Approved Property

Jinger Duggar’s book, Becoming Free Indeed, proclaims that women are not allowed to move out of their parents’ homes until they are married. Most of the Duggars waited until they said “I do,” to forge their own path. That might only be the case for some, though. The rules have gotten a lot more relaxed lately. In recent years, several of the Duggar boys have opted to leave Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s house before they found a life partner. Now, it seems Jana Duggar made a move, too. There is a caveat, though. Just like two of her brothers, Jana hasn’t ventured all that far.

James and Jason Duggar both appear to be living outside of their childhood home

In November 2019, Jedidiah Duggar shocked Duggar family followers when he told KNWA that he did not live with his parents any longer. At the time, Jedidiah seemed interested in putting distance between himself and the federal investigation that eventually nabbed Joshua Duggar on child pornography charges. As it turned out, he did leave his family’s home before marriage and took his twin brother, Jeremiah Duggar, with him. They aren’t the only Duggars who flew the coop before there was a ring on their finger, though. It is a growing trend.

James Duggar and Jason Duggar became the latest unmarried Duggars to leave Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home. Well, sort of. The brothers, now 21 and 22 years old, let fans in on a little secret on their social media accounts. Several months back, Jason offered fans a tour of his treehouse abode. While the unconventional house is just steps from the family’s main home, he seems to have made himself comfortable in a makeshift bachelor pad.

In December 2022, James Duggar took to YouTube to film the Duggar family’s Christmas festivities. In doing so, he revealed that he lives in a windowless room inside a warehouse on the Duggar family’s property. While James didn’t directly discuss his living accommodations, it’s clear he no longer calls “the big house” home. While it is obvious that several boys have moved out before marriage, one of the ladies of the family has done the same.

Jana Duggar appears to have moved out just like James and Jason Duggar

Jana Duggar is the oldest unmarried Duggar. For years, Duggar family followers have theorized that she remained stuck in her childhood bedroom with sisters more than 10 years her junior. Apparently, that’s not the case, and it probably hasn’t been the case for a while. The Duggar family just didn’t tell anyone.

If a recent Instagram story uploaded by James Duggar is what it seems, Jana appears to reside inside an outbuilding on the Duggar family property. In the story, several Duggar siblings gather together in a small apartment to watch James’ latest YouTube video. While James doesn’t mention that the home belongs to Jana, the decor indicates someone with Jana’s interests lives there. Jana is the only one in the room who the home could belong to.

So where is this alleged home and did Jana Duggar move? No one knows for sure. Still, it seems to be a small building, likely constructed on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s expansive property. According to Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray, a Facebook page dedicated to digging up info about the ultra-conservative Christian family, a Google satellite image shows a tiny home situated on the Duggar compound, just steps from the family’s main house. Jason’s treehouse abode can be seen in the same image.

Will Jana ever announce a big move?

It seems like Jana is living in her own apartment on the Duggar compound, but she has yet to mention it. To be fair, though, she isn’t saying much of anything. Jana hasn’t posted on social media since March 2022. Even when she sporadically posts, she rarely offers fans updates about her life.

So, what’s going on? Plenty seems to be happening for the Duggars behind the scenes. Several children are planned, and the Duggar kids continue to make moves. They’ve just stopped telling the world about it. Jana probably won’t ever announce a move unless, of course, a marriage announcement goes with it.