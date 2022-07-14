Jane Fonda Looked at 30 Houses Before Buying 1 Beverly Hills Mansion She Sold 5 Years Later

When Jane Fonda and her partner Richard Perry went home shopping back in 2012, they reportedly viewed a whopping 30 homes before deciding on the Trousdale Estates mansion that they spent $7.29 million on. That’s a lot of homes to tour before settling on the perfect one. However, the wait was worth it.

Jane Fonda | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

According to Mansion Global, Fonda had this to say about her first visit to the modern Beverly Hills mansion: “The day we pulled in through the gate,” Ms. Fonda said, “I took one look at this house and I knew … This was the place where we could live very happily,” she said.

The mansion is located in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood, known for lavish homes and celebrity residents. The home is 7,100 square feet, with three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home is a modern architectural design with panoramic windows boasting canyon and ocean views. While the home was perfect, the couple ended up putting the home back on the market just five short years later.

Why did Fonda sell her mansion?

The home was obviously much loved by Fonda, but it was ultimately sold to an unnamed buyer for the tidy sum of $8.535 million. While an impressive number, it was well under the original asking price of $12.995 million.

Why would Fonda give up her dream home? The sale was prompted by the dissolution of Fonda and Perry’s long-term relationship. The couple split and made the decision to sold the home they had lived in together.

Where does Fonda live now?

While she may miss her luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, she didn’t exactly move into a hovel. Architectural Digest reports that her current residence is a beautiful, Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles. The townhome is spacious and sunny, with 6,679 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms.

The home isn’t much smaller than her Beverly Hills Mansion and has beautiful terraces, tons of windows, and a graceful, elegant interior.

What is Jane Fonda’s net worth?

Jane Fonda has a long, illustrious, and profitable career as an actor, model, and fitness guru. In addition, she is also a devoted activist with an often controversial record of attending and speaking at protests, marches, and other events. She has been arrested on multiple occasions during protests and has been vocal on topics such as women’s rights, the environment, peace, and equality.

Her net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is reported to be about $200 million, and in addition to her Los Angeles home, she also owns a 2,300-acre ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. According to HGTV, the ranch boasts a 9,600 square-foot main house, along with a guest home, rancher’s house, and log home.

The ranch is positioned on the banks of the Pecos River. This is no accident since she loves to fly fish, a hobby she picked up from her ex-husband Ted Turner. The ranch is beautiful and makes a lovely getaway from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

As for Fonda, she is still working, still busy, and now that her series Frankie and Grace is over, she is on the road with the Netflix Is A Joke special, Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies’ Night Live. The show celebrates women in comedy, and both Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are true pioneers in what has historically been a male-dominated profession.

Fonda, who is now 84 years old, is a true inspiration, still working and inspiring the generations of women who have come after her. She likely owes her long history of fitness and a healthy diet to her continued active lifestyle.

