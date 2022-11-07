Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Aldean Made ‘Woke News’ Halloween Video Amid Maren Morris Drama

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean are not shying away from controversy. On Oct. 31, Jason and Brittany posted a video on social media parodying Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. In the video, the country artist and his wife alluded to Brittany’s feud with fellow country star Maren Morris.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean | Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

A look at Jason and Brittany Aldean’s feud with Maren Morris

In August, Brittany Aldean posted an Instagram reel of herself getting ready. Her caption immediately drew controversy for being transphobic.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Aldean captioned the Instagram reel.

After Aldean posted this, country singer Cassadee Pope called out Aldean on Twitter.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope tweeted.

Morris then responded to Pope, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

? Breaking News? Happy Halloween from Ron, Veronica and the Channel 4 News Team. ?? #fakenews pic.twitter.com/6v8fsZMyIu — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 31, 2022

RELATED: 2022 CMA Awards: Katy Perry, Reba McEntire, and More Set to Perform

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean leaned into the controversy

In their Halloween parody video, Jason and Brittany Aldean took the time to bring up other country artists including Luke Bryan and Kane Brown.

In between segments, they seemingly addressed the backlash Brittany Aldean received for her social media post.

“And our most unbiased story of the evening, tonight we tell a tale of a wannabe country artist and his wife, Brittany and Jason Aldean,” Brittany Aldean said in the video.

She continued, “Apparently, according to Brittany’s recent Tweet, she hates all animals based on the Tweet, ‘I love dogs.’”

Jason Aldean then added, “What a b****.”

One of my favorite pics of all time. Getting a text and the stamp of approval today from this guy on our Christmas in Dixie cover is one of the coolest moments ever. @TheAlabamaBand will always be the G.O.A.T’S to me. Hope we made y’all proud with it. pic.twitter.com/GFdovjIN8C — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) November 5, 2022

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career

How Maren Morris has responded to the couple

Since the feud with the Aldeans rose in August, Morris started raising money for Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program with new merchandise.

Given the pushback Morris has received from Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean, the singer admitted in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that she is hesitant about attending the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards.

“Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go. I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going,” Morris said.

She continued, “I think I was more sad going last year. Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Had Her Band and Brad Paisley’s Team Incessantly Call Radio Stations to Get 1 of Her Songs to Chart