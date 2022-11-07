Jason Lee Says Khloé Kardashian Told Him to Leak Story of Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

Kardashian fans will never forget the fallout of the family and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods admitted to having inappropriate contact with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, leading her to be vilified in the media and excommunicated from the family. Blogger Jason Lee is the one who leaked the story. But he says he got permission from Khloé to do so before the chaos ensued.

Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods separately; Kardashian reportedly gave the OK to leak the Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Jason Lee says Khloé Kardashian gave him the approval to leak Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal

Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked platform broke the story about Woods and Thompson in 2019. TMZ later posted it, but it was Lee’s team who were present and witnessed the events unfold. According to Lee, he received a call from his editor, who attended a house party thrown by Thompson and saw him and Woods in action. Lee then called former Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen, who put him in touch with Khloé, to give them a heads-up about what happened.

Source: YouTube

He says Woods initially told Khloé that she stayed at Thompson’s house late to ensure he did not do anything inappropriate with his female guests. But once she called her back to question her about what she heard from Lee, Woods reportedly confirmed that something happened between her and Thompson.

“When Khloe confronted her, Khloé said she admitted it. So Khloé said run it. I said OK. So, I ran the story,” Lee told Vlad TV. Khloé later verified the story by commenting on Lee’s social media posts about it. Her friends and family followed suit.

He now feels like he was used by the Kardashians

In the aftermath of the scandal, Lee quickly changed his stance about Woods and the Kardashians. Initially, he felt Woods should be blamed, but he later viewed her as a victim considering Thompson had been cheating with other women all along. He says the famous family used him to push their narrative that Woods destroyed a family.

Source: YouTube

“I feel like they used me and gaslit me the whole way through and used Hollywood Unlocked really as a vehicle to attack Jordyn Woods – and me, in a dumb way, just being very blind to that, just really being authentically accepting of the way that I thought this relationship [between myself and the Kardashians] was developing on the business side, you know, I played the part,” he admitted on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

Lee claims he was in constant contact with Khloé in the immediate aftermath of him leaking the story. “I think, in many ways, her and her team led me into information that I then shared, but of course, I didn’t go back and say that it came from them. It was information that I think ultimately harmed Jordyn,” he added.

The blogger also wants to apologize to Jordyn Woods

In retrospect, Lee regrets the part he played in the ordeal. He’s seen Woods out around town but has never approached her.

“I wanna apologize. I’m not sorry I did my job, but I’m sorry that it was as painful for her. I understand that her sister had to be relocated from school because she was getting threats, and there was a lot of fallout from that,” Lee told Vlad TV. But, he says the situation thrust Woods into the spotlight and helped her career, forcing her to make a name for herself outside of the Kardashians.

Since the scandal, Woods has become an “it” girl. She had several business and brand deals and has also embarked on an acting career.

RELATED: The Biggest Lesson Larsa Pippen Says She Learned From Her Fallout With the Kardashians