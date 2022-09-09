Jason Lewis Isn’t the First ‘Sex and the City’ Star to Appear on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Jason Lewis is best known for portraying Smith Jerrod on Sex and the City. Now, he’s been announced as one of the contestants for season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. While Sex and the City fans are hyped to see one of the show’s most beloved boyfriends appear on the dancing competition show, he isn’t the first actor tied to the famed HBO franchise to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Jason Lewis joins the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Jason Lewis will compete on Dancing with the Stars season 31. The famed actor is best known for portraying Smith Jerrod on Sex and the City. While Lewis’ character last appeared in Sex and the City 2 in 2010, he is forever tied to the famed franchise for fans.

Jason Lewis | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International

Lewis’ commitment to Dancing with the Stars seems to end any hope that he could reprise his role as Smith in And Just Like That…, the HBO Max reboot of the famed series. While fans of Samantha Jones’ most serious beau are certainly disappointed that Smith is unlikely to return, at least they can watch Lewis compete against other stars.

The competition looks to be pretty tough for Lewis, though. He’ll compete against Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady, Jessie James Decker, and Sam Champion. D’Amelio’s mom, Heidi D’Amelio, will also compete, as will Teresa Guidice, Vinny Guadagnino, Shangela, and several others.

Gilles Marini appeared on the show before Jason Lewis

While Sex and the City fans are hyped to see Lewis dance off against other stars, he actually isn’t the first name associated with Sex and the City to join the dance competition show. That distinction goes to Gilles Marini. Marini appeared in Sex and the City: The Movie as Dante, Samantha and Smith’s hot-bodied neighbor.

Gilles Marini and Cheryl Burke | Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Marini appeared on Dancing with the Stars during season 8, one year after Sex and the City: The Movie premiered in theaters. His dance moves were just as impressive as his abs were in the flick. Marini and his dance partner, Cheryl Burke, finished as the season’s runner-ups. Marini returned for the first all-star season of Dancing with the Stars. He was the 8th dancer to be eliminated.

When does ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 premiere?

Dancing With the Stars season 31 premieres on September 19 on Disney+. This year will be the first time the famed dance competition will be available exclusively on streaming platforms, much to the dismay of fans who have tuned in, for 30 seasons, via ABC. The show, according to Variety, will be the first live broadcast to ever air exclusively on the streaming network. To mark the change, Tyra Banks will return as host, but this time, she’ll have a co-host at her side. Alfonso Ribeiro is set to join as a co-host. Ribeiro won the competition in 2014.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 | Disney+

While some things are changing in the series, others are staying the same. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will all return as judges. The competition will follow the same format as previous years, with a dance couple being voted off each week. The winner will be crowned in the finale. Last year’s finale was a pretty big upset, with Iman Shumpert becoming the first NBA player to win the Mirrorball Trophy. Shumpert beat out favorite Jojo Siwa to take home the top prize. Could season 31 offer something similar? Fans will need to tune in.

RELATED: ‘Sex and the City’: Who Was the Character of Smith Jerrod Based On?