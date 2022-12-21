Jay-Z Calls New York’s Times Square the ‘Crossroads of the World’ as He Bids to Open a Casino at the Tourist Destination

Jay-Z rose to fame in the 1990s as a rapper, though these days, he has also established himself as an influential businessperson. With a net worth of over $1 billion, it’s clear that Jay-Z is an expert at making money.

Jay-Z | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Recently, the Roc Nation founder announced he is eyeing a new casino venture. This casino will be placed in New York City in Times Square, which Jay-Z called the “crossroads of the world.”

Jay-Z has had numerous business ventures

Jay-Z started his business career in the 1990s before he got signed to a record label. The rapper was already making music and sold his own CDs from his car. Afterward, he co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records and later Roc Nation.

Once he became a star, it didn’t take long before Jay-Z set his sights on entrepreneurship. In 1999, he co-founded the clothing brand Rocawear. Then, in 2003, he partnered with Reebok to launch a special sneaker.

He has also been involved in sports. Jay-Z was an owner of the Brooklyn Nets from 2003 to 2013. He later launched Roc Nation Sports, which manages athletes in several sports, including baseball, basketball, and even E-sports. Additionally, Jay-Z is the owner of the sports bar chain 40/40 Club, which he launched in 2003.

Jay-Z wants to open a casino in Times Square

Star power! Jay-Z joins Times Square team bidding for prized NYC casino https://t.co/yQK41hI8jn pic.twitter.com/KxC0C8XDA1 — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2022

Recently, it was reported that Jay-Z and Roc Nation have teamed up with Caesars Entertainment and SL Green, a real estate company, to propose the development of a casino in Times Square. “New York is a beacon, the epicenter of culture. We have the opportunity to create a destination at the heart of Times Square, the true crossroads of the world,” Jay-Z said in a statement on Roc Nation’s website.

“My partnership with SL Green and Caesars, this coalition, has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth and enrichment for the community, and everyone who visits the Empire State.”

Called Caesars Palace Times Square, the planned casino is predicted to “provide billions in tax revenue to New York City and state.” Additionally, Roc Nation stated that the Caesars Rewards programs could contribute greatly to the local community around Times Square by encouraging its members to visit local restaurants and attend Broadway shows.

Other celebrities involved in the gambling business

Jay-Z is not the only star trying to make money off of casinos and other gambling places. Other celebrities have been involved in this business as well.

In 2022, Jamie Foxx began starring in commercials to promote BetMGM, an online betting operator. Some of his ads also feature other famous faces, such as Vanessa Hudgens and Wayne Gretzky.

Back in 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo became an ambassador for PokerStars, an online poker platform. The soccer player is known for endorsing many companies, and as a poker fan himself, it’s not surprising he got to work with PokerStars.

Some celebrities have even launched their own gambling games, such as Usain Bolt and Gordon Ramsay.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.