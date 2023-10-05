Beyoncé once opened up on Jay-Z's surprise proposal to her, and how that led to a night out on the town.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé decided to celebrate their engagement in an interesting way. And their night out would later inspire the look for one of Beyoncé’s own hit videos.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé night out inspired her ‘Partition’ music video

Jay-Z and Beyonce | Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Jay-Z had a unique proposal in mind for his wife Beyoncé. In an interview she did with Essence (via MTV News), the singer shared that he wasn’t a fan of getting a traditional engagement ring.

“It’s just material, and it’s just silly to me,” she said.

She and Jay-Z reportedly gave themselves matching tattoos with the roman numeral four on their ring fingers instead. The number 4 was chosen as a special number. Beyoncé birthday falls on September 4th and Jay-Z’s on December of the same day.

According to Contact Music, Beyoncé also once gave insight into what she did with her husband after the proposal. It turned out that the day Jay-Z proposed was special for several reasons.

”The day that I got engaged was my husband’s birthday, and I took him to Crazy Horse and I remember thinking ‘Damn, these girls are fly.’ I just thought it was the ultimate sexy show. I was like, ‘I wish I was up there, I wish I could perform that for my man.’ So that’s what I did for the video,” she said.

The video was for theBeyoncé song “Partition.”

Beyonce once shared why she felt her relationship with Jay-Z worked so well

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have enjoyed several years being married together, going on to share three children. The “Crazy In Love” singer believed that the reason their relationship worked so well together was because they didn’t rush into it.

“We were friends first,” she once told Oprah (via Us Weekly). “Before we went on any dates, we were on the phone for a year and a half. That foundation is so important in a relationship. Just to have someone that you just like is so important — and someone that is honest!”

Taking her time in a relationship was something important for Beyoncé . She didn’t want to marry unless she had absolute faith in her partner.



“There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married,” she said in an interview with Seventeen (via NBC Washington). “I really don’t believe that you will love the same thing when you’re 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else.”

Jay-Z fought to make his marriage with Beyoncé work

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s marriage went through a bit of a rough patch. The issues surrounding their relationship at the time was believed to inspire her Lemonade album, where she hinted at possible infidelities. Speaking to CNN, Jay-Z addressed their marital troubles, revealing that he refused to give up on his marriage.

“Well, that’s my soulmate,” Jay-Z said. “It’s the person I love. And you can be in love with someone, you can love someone, and if you haven’t experienced love and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward, you’re going to have complications, period. And you can either address it or you can pretend until it blows up at some point, and for us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome, to break that cycle.”