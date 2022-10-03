Jeffrey Dahmer’s Glasses Are On Sale For a Hefty Price

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer committed unspeakable crimes from the late 1970s through the early 1990s. The Milwaukee Monster, as he came to be known, was convicted in 1992 of murdering over a dozen men and was sentenced to a life in prison. Some of his personal effects while behind bars, such as his glasses and his Bible, have attracted the attention of morbid-minded collectors and true crime fans. And for one lucky fan, they can get a pair of Dahmer’s glasses he wore in prison — for a price, of course.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s unspeakable crimes

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer committed murder against seventeen men and boys in the Milwaukee area; most of his victims were Black. His murders were known for being particularly gruesome, including the dismemberment of his victims — and later, necrophilia, cannibalism, and permanent preservation of his victims’ body parts.

Dahmer eventually received 16 murder convictions for his acts, resulting in 16 life sentences for a total of 941 years in prison. In 1994, however, just two years into his sentence, Dahmer was beaten to death in prison.

Dahmer’s glasses are for sale for $150,000

Dahmer’s life has continued to garner interest nearly three decades after his death. In October 2022, TMZ spoke with Taylor James, a man who runs a store called Cult Collectibles in Vancouver. The store has an entire Jeffrey Dahmer collection online for customers to peruse, and boasts many of Dahmer’s personal possessions, including his cutlery, his Bibles from prison, original family photos, and various documents, from legal paperwork to letters he’d written.

Dahmer’s glasses in particular have attracted significant attention. James told TMZ the glasses are for sale for $150,000. They’re not available through the Dahmer collection site, but those interested can reach out to James directly. According to TMZ, Cult Collectibles recently sold another pair of Dahmer’s glasses to a high-profile buyer in a private sale.

James came to own the glasses several years ago along with many items related to Dahmer after he was contacted by a former housekeeper for Dahmer’s father, Lionel.

Rick Ross wanted a pair of Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses

Dahmer owned many different pairs of glasses throughout his life, but his prison glasses have been of renewed interest. Even some big-name stars, like rapper Rick Ross, are interested in getting their hands on Dahmer’s spectacles.

“Locate me a pair of Dahmer shades,” Ross said in a since-deleted tweet. He quickly drew the ire of many who pointed out that Dahmer’s victims were Black.

Dahmer’s life has been the subject of many movies and TV shows

Dahmer’s crimes have been covered countless times in the media, from constant coverage of the case in the early 1990s to several movies and TV shows about the serial killer.

In 2022, Netflix released Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, generating another round of interest in the infamous serial killer. In this version, Dahmer is played by Emmy Award winner Evan Peters.

In additino to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Dahmer’s life has been dramatized in movies like Dahmer, Raising Jeffrey Dahmer, The Secret Life: Jeffrey Dahmer, and My Friend Dahmer.

