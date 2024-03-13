Jenelle Evans Calls Police, Claims Her Driver’s License and Debit Card Were Stolen

Jenelle Evans has been spending a lot of time speaking to the police. She's called the cops multiple times since David Eason moved out. During one of those calls she accused a "resident" or stealing her wallet, debit card and driver's license.

For weeks, there was speculation that Jenelle Evans and David Eason were calling it quits. Teen Mom 2 fans were initially skeptical because the couple had kept their drama out of the public eye. Things are heating up now, though. Evans filed for separation from her husband of six years, and apparently, Eason isn’t going quietly. While the duo are still keeping it somewhat calm on social media, the police have been called to Evans’ North Carolina home multiple times since the separation. While David Eason isn’t named in the official complaints, it’s obvious Evans is calling about him.

Jenelle Evans has called the police multiple times about her troubled husband

According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Evans called the police multiple times since kicking David Eason to the curb. By the sounds of it, he’s become a real nuisance. The publication learned that Evans called the police on March 6 to report a theft. She told responding officers that a “resident” of the home had stolen her wallet and refused to return the item. The wallet contained her driver’s license and her debit and credit cards. It is unclear if the “resident” has been using those cards since obtaining them or if Evans shut them down when they refused to return her property.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | MTV/YouTube

Interestingly, Evans told responding officers that the wallet was taken from her on February 28, nearly two weeks after the date Evans listed as her date of separation on her official paperwork. It is unclear if the wallet was taken from the home or if the wallet was stolen from some other location. While Eason isn’t named in the complaint, he’s been accused of taking and using Evans’ debit card in the past.

Janelle Evans accused David Eason of stealing her debit card in August, too

While the drama surrounding Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s separation is heating up, it’s nothing new for the couple. In fact, all of Evans’ current accusations against Eason she’s made before. The only big difference this time around is that she’s involved the authorities.

The March 6 call to police is not the first time Evans has accused Eason of stealing her debit card. The mother of three blasted her husband on Facebook in August 2023, claiming he was controlling, refused to work, and was using her for her money. She went on to claim that Eason had stolen her debit card. Things eventually settled down between the pair on social media, and the focus shifted to Jace Evans, who had run away multiple times.

Where is David Eason living?

In February 2024, David Eason moved out of the North Carolina home he shared with Evans and several children. While it was initially unclear where Eason was staying, there are multiple reports that the troubled former TV personality is spending his days and nights on a boat he shares with Evans. In a recent TikTok live event, Eason didn’t share his exact location but mentioned the boat multiple times. Based on the background, it appears he was broadcasting live from that boat.

An overhead shot of Jenelle Evans’ house | MTV/YouTube

For her part, Jenelle Evans remains on the property she and Eason called “the land.” She currently has all three of her children living in the house with her. Until recently, Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa Eason, lived at home. She has since been asked to leave and has reportedly vacated. It’s unclear if she moved in with her father or if she is staying with other family members.