Things in Jenelle Evans’ life are changing. The former Teen Mom 2 star has separated from her troubled husband and has custody of all three of her children. One thing has stayed the same, though. Jenelle Evans is still feuding with her mother, Barbara Evans. The mother of three recently took to TikTok to discuss the state of her relationship with her mom.

Jenelle Evans still is not speaking to her mother

In the past, Jenelle Evans would go back to speaking to her mother when things with David Eason or any of her earlier romantic partners were not going well. This time is apparently different. Jenelle has been extremely outspoken about her feelings about her mom in recent months, and the absence of David Eason hasn’t changed that one bit. In a recent social media live event, Jenelle insisted that she has had no contact with Barbara Evans since their most recent feud began several months ago. She insists she’s happy about that fact, claiming she can get more done without David and Barbara in her life.

Barbara Evans | MTV/YouTube

Jenelle told followers on a TikTok live event that she hadn’t spoken to her mother but that Barbara had dropped things off for Jace Evans. She did not go into whether or not Jace has spent any time with Barbara since he returned to “the land” after CPS dropped an investigation against Jenelle and David. CPS opened a case against the pair after Jace reported David Eason for assaulting him. David’s criminal case for the incident is still pending.

When did the feud begin?

Jenelle and Barbara have had a turbulent relationship since Jenelle gave birth to Jace Evans in 2009. The mother-daughter duo have had periods of no contact several times over the years, but their most recent feud seems to stem from Jace Evans’ runaway attempts. In March 2023, everything between Jenelle and Barba seemed to be fine, as she agreed to give up custody of the teen so he could move in with Jenelle and David.

Barbara Evans and Jenelle Evans | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In August 2023, Jace ran away after a disagreement over a cell phone. Barbara commented on the situation to TMZ, which appeared to set Jenelle off. The feud deepened in October 2023, when another runaway attempt led to CPS removing the teen from Jenelle’s home and placing him in Barbara’s care. He didn’t stay with Barbara long. A runaway attempt from her home led to further CPS involvement.

Jenelle and Barbara were both in contact with Jace while he lived elsewhere, but the mother-daughter duo never connected again. Now that Jace is back in Jenelle’s care, Barbara appears to have limited contact with him. It’s unclear how much Barbara interacts with Jenelle’s other two children.