Jenelle Evans Lashes out at the Media After Her ‘Big News’ Was Leaked

Jenelle Evans took to social media to tease some “big news” last week. The controversial former Teen Mom star insisted that she had achieved the “unthinkable” and was excited to share the news. Evans has yet to share the secret with her followers, but news outlets may have beaten her to the punch. Rumors are swirling that Evans has been granted custody of her son, Jace Evans. Jace has been in the care of his grandmother for years. She is pretty mad about it, too.

Barbara Evans is no longer fighting for custody of Jace Evans, according to court records

On Feb. 24, the Ashley Reality Roundup Group reported that Jace Evans would officially reside full-time with Jenelle Evans. According to the publication, court documents Jenelle filed recently for a custody agreement modification. Jenelle and her mother battled over custody of Jace in 2021. This time, something is different.

The Ashley Reality Roundup also reports Barbara Evans, Jenelle’s mother, and Jace’s legal guardian, is fine with changing the custody arrangement. According to a source, Jace’s behavior has become too much for the retiree to handle. Barbara, who turns 70 in March, is not expected to contest any custody modification.

Jenelle Evans slams news outlets for reporting a change in custody

While news outlets have obtained court documents outlining Jenelle’s big news, Evans is urging her fans not to believe anything they see printed about her. She took to Twitter to slam media outlets reporting on her custody case. The former reality TV star claims she will share her news when she’s ready. She even alleges it has nothing to do with a custody case. Time will only tell.

If you’re going to report about me make sure you show proof. If I have any “news” to share it will be to the correct outlet and def not some washed up media outlet. It will also be when I’m ready. Thanks! ? — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) February 26, 2023

Followers have taken to Reddit to sound off about Jenelle’s recent online antics. Several followers believe Jenelle is mad about the leak because of money. They theorize that Jenelle hoped a media outlet would pay her for an interview about her new custody agreement. The leaking of information would likely ruin any chance of that.

Jenelle Evans has lost custody of several children over the years

If the custody agreement is modified, it would mean big changes for Barbara and Jace. The elder Evans has had custody of the now teen since he was an infant. Over the years, Jenelle has fought to regain custody on multiple occasions. None of those court battles have gone in her favor.

Jenelle hasn’t only had custody issues regarding her eldest son, though. In 2019, Jenelle lost custody of her son, Kaiser Griffith, and her daughter, Ensley Eason, after her husband, David Eason, shot the family dog. David also lost custody of his daughter, Maryssa, who resided with David and Jenelle. The children were placed in the care of family members. David and Jenelle eventually regained custody of the children. Jace’s custody agreement, which was in place before the shooting happened, remained unchanged.

The shooting incident also served as the final straw for MTV, who opted to cut ties with Evans following the incident. She has been fighting to remain relevant ever since.