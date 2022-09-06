Jenelle Evans Reveals Her Role in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Despite a Teen Mom: The Next Chapter trailer teasing an appearance by Jenelle Evans in the new season, the reality TV alum insists she won’t be joining the series. MTV opted to merge the Teen Mom universe of OG and Teen Mom 2 by inviting Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout McKinney, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Leah Messer to be in the cast. Although MTV fired Jenelle Evans after her husband, David Eason, killed the family dog, Nugget, she’s mentioned in the new trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. But Jenelle insists she won’t be back.

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ teased Jenelle Evans’ return to MTV

In an Aug. 15 trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana tells the group that Jenelle wants to come.

“Jenelle wanted to come,” Briana explains in the teaser.

Then viewers catch a glimpse of Jenelle in a quick clip.

“Jenelle?” someone replies, in shock. “It’s happening. It’s happening.”

The sneak peek teases the return of Jenelle for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter; however, she’s not listed as a cast member.

Jenelle tells fans she won’t return for ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

“Let me squash this rumor pretty quick because it’s going around everywhere,” Jenelle explained to followers on social media. “Everyone is pretty confused. No, I will not be on Teen Mom Next Chapter.”

Then she added that it was her choice to decline to return to any of the Teen Mom franchise shows.

“They asked me to go to the Teen Mom Reunion show recently and I said, ‘No.’ I declined for many different reasons, I’m not going to say. I wish the girls the best and I hope they have fun, but I don’t think it was something that was meant for me.”

Will Jenelle ever return to the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise?

After explaining that Jenelle won’t return for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she answered another pressing question from fans.

“Would I ever go back to that show?” Jenelle continued. “Probably not, I would do my own thing and create my own show maybe. I don’t want to be a part of a group or a clique anymore. I just want to show my life to you guys. Other than that, I’ve been filming.”

Jenelle Evans appears in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ at Briana’s party

Although Jenelle is not a cast member in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she did reveal that she agreed to let MTV film her at Bri’s party. Briana threw a party to celebrate her victory against Kailyn Lowry in court. (Kailyn lost her defamation suit against Briana).

“Was MTV there at the party?” Jenelle reflected in a YouTube video. “Yes, they were there at the party. Did they film me? Yes, I signed an agreement to film. But did we have any conversations? We had a little bit of conversation about how I am doing, when I arrived. But other than that, we just had fun.”

She added that there was no drama at the party, and the girls even caught up for Starbucks the next day. The two different YouTube videos paint a different picture of whether Jenelle appears in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. However, it’s evident that Jenelle is not a cast member of the new series, but she does make an appearance for one event.

What is Jenelle Evans doing in 2022 since leaving ‘Teen Mom’?

Jenelle Evans created a YouTube Channel after leaving MTV’s Teen Mom franchise. She shares her daily life with her children and husband, David Eason, via YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

The Teen Mom alum authored a book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, in 2017. She recently created an OnlyFans account. Jenelle tried her hand at podcasts and sells merchandise like “Jenelle Eason” sweatshirts. According to Instagram, she’s a digital creator.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on MTV on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET beginning Sept. 6.

