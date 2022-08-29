Jenn Todryk Shared a Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Video of the ‘No Demo Reno’ Crew Getting Down to Beyoncé

Beyoncé can count HGTV‘s No Demo Reno star Jenn Todryk among her fans. Todryk shared a hilarious clip of her getting down to the song “Partition” with her crew between scenes. Read on to learn more about Todryk’s show, her funny Instagram, and her other jobs besides being a home renovation expert.

Jenn Todryk and ‘No Demo Reno’

On No Demo Reno, Todryk “combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all without major demolition” (per HGTV).

Todryk has completed two seasons and talked about how her roles changed after it became a breakout hit. She explained in an Instagram story (per HGTV), “I’m wearing a lot of fun hats, designing all the homes, of course, but I’m also in a producer role this [second] season and have my hand in things behind the cameras as well, which has been super fun.”

“I’ve even wondered if my future is making TV from behind a camera,” she added. Whether she’s in front or behind the camera, she told fans the “high” that comes from her home renovation work “never gets old.”

“These people have no idea what they are going to get, design-wise,” she explained. “Isn’t that crazy to think about?! So to see them love it and to call it life-changing is pure relief and joy for me.”

Jenn Todryk and her ‘No Demo Reno’ crew used help from Beyoncé to prepare for season 2

As Todryk was preparing for the second season of No Demo Reno to air, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of her crew during filming.

The funny clip shows the group in various locations, seemingly preparing to work. But instead, they all turn and drop low to the ground simultaneously to Beyoncé’s “Partition,” a song Monica Lewinsky has since voiced an issue with for a lyric referencing her.

But Todryk was just having fun with a snippet from the tune. She wrote in the caption for the post, “I’m usually very good at keeping a straight face but with this, I was not. No Demo Reno Season 2 will be even better than the first because of the people behind the cameras. A mix of old friends + new friends.”

She added, “Best crew ever strictly because they did this without any questions. Show ‘em some love.”

Jenn Todryk’s other jobs besides ‘No Demo Reno’

When Todryk isn’t busy being an HGTV star, she’s a wife, mom of 3, writer, and more. She and her husband also own a coffee shop in Allen, Texas. In another funny Instagram post, Todryk shared a video of herself playing “undercover boss” as “Jen Fraud-rick” at that shop, Armor Coffee.

In the clip, she climbs through a drive-thru window and hides in a trash can while observing the employees, who can clearly see her. “There are a lot of holes in this plot line, like why I didn’t just use the front door, so just don’t think about it [too] deeply,” she wrote in the caption.

It seems like no matter which role she’s filling, Todryk is determined to have a little fun.

