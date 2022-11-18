Jenn Todryk’s 3 Tips For an Easy ‘No Demo Reno’

If you’re looking for advice on an easy way to spruce up your home without breaking the bank, then HGTV star Jenn Todryk has some. The No Demo Reno star shared three tips for updating a room without demolition costs.

Whether you’re looking to makeover a space, save money on your renovation projects, or increase the value of your house, Todryk’s suggestions are a great place to start.

Jenn Todryk’s ‘No Demo Reno’ encourages renovation without demolition

Before landing an HGTV show, Todryk was a mother, blogger, and author with a huge Instagram following. She already had a loyal fan base as the Rambling Redhead, and much of that base has stayed with her throughout her evolution. “I already have a group of cheerleaders,” she told Entertainment Tonight

“It’s just awesome. That community means more to me than anything,” she added, wiping away tears.

No Demo Reno aims to achieve stunning renovations with little to no demolition. “Changing a house’s floorplan takes time and money,” Todryk explained (per HGTV). “It adds up quick, and sometimes you don’t need it. You can fall in love with your house all over again, but without the sweat and money that goes along with a full demolition.”

Jenn Todryk’s 3 tips for a quick and easy ‘No Demo Reno’

Of course, not everyone is lucky enough to have an expert like Todryk come to their homes to execute her No Demo Reno design tricks. But fortunately, she shared some pointers for an easy, do-it-yourself “no demo reno” almost anyone can achieve.

“I would say first, look at your cabinets,” she said while chatting with Entertainment Tonight. “Cabinets are a big one.”

Second, update the lighting in a given space. She said this “actually adds a lot of home value to your house if it’s done right.”

“The third one, this is so easy, but … paint does so much,” she concluded.

HGTV tips for easily updating kitchen cabinets

Following Todryk’s remodeling advice of picking out new light fixtures or choosing new wall colors might sound relatively easy to do-it-yourselfers. But updating kitchen cabinets could seem a little daunting, depending on experience.

HGTV notes that a fresh coat of paint on outdated but still-functional cabinets is an excellent place to start. Adding wallpaper to the interior can also bring a splash of color, pattern, or print to your kitchen in a fun way. Furthermore, swapping out knobs and handles can give the room a subtle updated look.

Removing cabinet doors in favor of exposed shelves can allow you to use your most beautiful kitchenware as part of the room’s aesthetic. For another option, some cabinets are constructed so a panel can be removed and replaced by a glass insert. This refacing can provide a slight makeover at a fraction of the cost of a new installation.

Finally, HGTV recommends removing a cabinet section or using unused wall space for open shelving. This can allow a spot for plants and other trendy decorations to mix with your everyday kitchen necessities.

