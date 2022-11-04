Jenna Dewan Shares What She Really Thinks About ‘Step Up’ Castmate and ‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora and The Rookie’s Jenna Dewan go back a long way. Some of Sidora’s castmates on the Bravo show question her credibility as an entertainer. Recently, Dewan shared more about her Step Up co-star.

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Drew Sidora is a multi-talented actor, dancer, and singer

These days, Sidora is making waves as a fan-favorite peach holder on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But before becoming a reality star, the 37-year-old was known for acting and music.

Sidora started acting at 9 with an appearance in the FoxTV movie, Divas. She starred in several popular shows, including That’s So Raven, What I Like About You, and Without a Trace.

After appearing in small roles in films like Never Die Alone and White Chicks, Sidora landed her breakout role in 2006 as Lucy Avila in Step Up. She was also featured in two tracks on the movie’s soundtrack, “Til the Dawn” and “For the Love.”

Sidora continued acting and singing and was featured in dozens of TV and film projects. She appeared in episodes of The Game, One Love, and Hindsight. And she starred in movies like CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story in which she portrayed singer Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins.

Sidora released a new track titled “Already Know” in September 2022. The song was produced by her husband, Ralph Pittman.

Jenna Dewan talks about her ‘Step Up’ co-star Drew Sidora

Dewan and Sidora have a lot in common. They’re both actors and dancers. And they both found success after appearing in the hit 2006 film, Step Up.

Dewan, who currently stars in The Rookie and Superman and Lois, recently chatted about her career after Step Up with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. And she also talked about how much fun she had working with Sidora.

“I love Drew,” Dewan said. “I haven’t spoken to Drew in years, maybe since a few years after Step Up. She was so professional, so sweet, so talented, the best singer. I loved her.”

Dewan also suggested that she hopes to reconnect with Sidora. “Drew, call me girl,” she said in a shout-out to her old co-star.

Drew Sidora says making ‘Step Up’ was an experience she’ll ‘never forget’

Dewan isn’t the only one who looks back at her Step Up days fondly. When talking to The List, Sidora recalled how much she loved working on the film. And while praising the movie’s talented dance choreographers, she suggested it’s an experience that remains close to her heart.

“I’ll never forget working with Madonna’s choreographer,” Sidora said. “That, for me, was everything. I grew up dancing, but learning ballet and modern [dance] from Madonna’s choreographer, that was definitely the highlight of going to work every day, [and] working with Usher’s choreographers, because I was a huge fan of Usher growing up.”

“To be able to live in that, and being able to blend all my passions — my music, my dancing, and acting, that was like a dream come true for me,” she added.

Sidora also noted that she would love to return as Lucy Avila should a Step Up sequel be made. “Can you call somebody please?” she joked. “I’m ready for it.”

