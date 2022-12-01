Jenna Ortega Admits Her First Crush Was Barack Obama

These days, Jenna Ortega doesn’t find herself star-struck all that often. The Wednesday star’s work as an actor puts her in close proximity to all types of celebrities and public figures. However, even Ortega’s resume didn’t make her immune to having a celebrity crush when she was a young kid. But unlike some of her peers, Ortega’s first crush wasn’t a singer, actor, or dancer but rather a politician. Interestingly enough, Ortega’s first crush was former President Barack Obama.

Jenna Ortega started crushing on Barack Obama at a young age

Ortega was only six years old when Obama first took office and 10 when began his second term. But her young age didn’t stop her from crushing on the Hawaiian-born politician. She recalls being fascinated by his every move and doing research to learn more about him. Recently, Ortega was a guest on the 20 Questions: On Deadline podcast, and she revealed this hilarious tidbit.

The ‘Wednesday’ star wrote letters to the former President and his very famous friend

“When I was younger, Barack Obama was my first crush,” Ortega admitted. “I was obsessed with him. I watched the inauguration with goo-goo eyes on my face.” After a while, Ortega began writing to the president, hoping to strike up some communication. But she didn’t limit her letters to just Obama. She also penned notes to another famous person after she learned that they had ties to the 44th President of the United States of America.

“I started writing him letters, and I would write Oprah letters because I saw that they were friends in magazines,” Ortega revealed. “So I was obsessed with this woman. Like, ‘Please let me meet Barack, ‘Barry,’ whatever.'” Naturally, Ortega’s letters were unsuccessful, and eventually, she got over her crush. However, when she had a chance run in with Oprah years later, she would find herself at a loss for words.

Ortega was completely starstruck the first time she met Oprah Winfrey

In February 2018, Ortega attended the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time, a film in which Oprah starred. While Ortega was posing on the red carpet, she noticed that everything cleared. The Fallout star recalled feeling that something was odd because El Capitan Theatre, (where the premiere was held) was always crowded. While she trying to figure out what was happening, Oprah materialized before her eyes.

Though Ortega didn’t make small talk with Oprah on the red carpet, she’d get her chance just two hours later at the film’s after-party. In the aforementioned interview, she recalled someone stepping on her foot really hard before profusely apologizing. That person was none other than Oprah. “She just went, ‘Oh my god, I’m so sorry, honey!'” Ortega recalled. Though the Scream star was able to let the billionaire know that it was fine, she was too starstruck to continue a conversation about Obama or anything else.

Has Ortega met Obama in recent years?

In the years since Ortega’s first Oprah encounter, she’s become even more of a celebrity in her own right. But has she yet to meet her first crush, Obama? “Nope,” Ortega revealed. “I’m waiting on it. I waiting for a response on those letters.”