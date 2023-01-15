Does Jenna Ortega Have a Boyfriend, and Who Has the ‘Wednesday’ Star Dated?

Jenna Ortega has won the hearts of fans for her starring role in Netflix’s Wednesday, but does the actor have a boyfriend? Here’s who Ortega is rumored to have dated and what she said about it.

Does ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega have a boyfriend?

Jenna Ortega has reached new heights of fame since taking on the titular role in Wednesday, the Netflix spinoff of The Addams Family. The 20-year-old Californian previously showcased her acting chops in the movies The Fallout (2021), Scream (2022), and X (2022), and the TV shows You (2019), Stuck in the Middle (2016-2018), and Jane the Virgin (2014-2019). But her popularity dramatically increased after taking on the role of Wednesday Addams.

The Tim Burton-directed series follows Wednesday as she investigates a string of mysterious murders at the fictional Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, freaks, and monsters. The Netflix show also focuses on Wednesday’s love triangle with “normie” barista Tyler Galpin (played by Hunter Doohan) and fellow psychic Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White).

Fans loved watching the on-screen chemistry between Ortega, Doohan, and White’s characters. Many wondered if Ortega is dating any of her co-stars in real life, or if she has a different partner. So, does the Wednesday star have a boyfriend, and who has she dated in the past?

Jenna Ortega has not publicly shared that she has a boyfriend or is dating anyone, but she is also very private about her personal life. Many fans suspect she has an ongoing romance with her Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes White after they attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards together, where Ortega was nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series. But she referred to White as her “friend” on the red carpet. Besides working together on Wednesday, Ortega and White are co-starring in an upcoming romance movie.

Ortega was previously linked to actor Asher Angel after they dressed as former couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson for a Halloween party in 2018. They often shared photos of each other on social media and were spotted together frequently.

Ortega has also been romantically linked to Jacob Sartorius after they shared a kiss in his 2017 “Chapstick” music video. Sartorius and Ortega were seen spending time together in New York.

Fans have speculated that Ortega once dated her Stuck In The Middle on-screen brother, Isaak Presley, after he shared a 2019 Instagram post gushing over his co-star on her birthday.

But is there any truth to the dating gossip? Here’s what Ortega and some of her rumored boyfriends have said about their relationships.

The ‘Wednesday’ star and her friends debunked the dating rumors

Jenna Ortega squashed the dating rumors about her during a 2019 appearance on the Just Between Us podcast. “According to the internet, I dated like six guys, [but I] dated none of them,” the Wednesday star said (per Capital FM).

Jacob Sartorius also seemingly denied he ever dated Ortega by referring to her as his “friend” in an interview. “We’re really good friends, and she’s really nice,” he told J-14 after shooting the “Chapstick” music video. “It was really fun to film the video. She’s really nice, so we had good chemistry on camera and off.”

Ortega’s Wednesday co-star, Percy Hynes White, is also tight-lipped about his personal life. But he has consistently referred to Ortega as his “friend” in interviews.

“Yeah, it’s kinda weird,” he told Hollywire when asked about the Netflix show’s popularity. “It’s more so weird, like, seeing Jenna’s face everywhere, because that’s just like, my friend, and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ Like I can’t escape her face. It’s all over the place.”