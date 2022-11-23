Jenna Ortega Calls Maddie Ziegler ‘a Wonderful Baby Angel Face’

Ever since Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler portrayed unlikely friends in The Fallout, many people have been wondering if they’re pals in real life. The duo certainly have a lot in common. Both are 20-year-old actors who are just three days apart. Both are Libras who have grown up in the spotlight and who boast millions of fans. And both have a sense of humor that might be seen as a bit unorthodox. So, it’s no surprise that the pair get along famously.

Jenna Ortega | Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

When did Maddie Ziegler and Jenna Ortega first meet?

Ortega and Ziegler first bonded thanks to being cast in The Fallout. However, the duo actually met a few years before they starred in the Megan Park film. They first crossed paths at a photoshoot for performers in young Hollywood, so they knew of each other in passing. However, when they were cast to play friends, they wanted to meet up before filming officially began.

RELATED: Jenna Ortega ‘Seriously Considered’ Quitting Acting

Interestingly enough, both Ziegler and Ortega were a bit nervous about their initial meet-up. However, they had nothing to worry about. When the Dance Moms alum paid the Wednesday star a visit, they ended up talking for 13 hours straight. In fact, they ended up chatting for so long that Ziegler’s boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, and her mother, Melissa Gisoni, ended up calling her to make sure she was OK.

The ‘Wednesday’ star gushes about the ‘Dance Moms’ alum

And it seems that Ortega and Ziegler’s friendship is still going strong even years after they filmed The Fallout. Recently, Ortega gave an interview with Wired and was asked if she was friends with the dancer, and she gave the sweetest response. “I’m assuming they’re talking about the beautiful, wonderful, baby angel face, Maddie Ziegler,” the Scream star shared. “And the answer is yes.”

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega’s ‘Biggest Concern’ About the Addams Family Series

Continuing on, Ortega went into more detail about her friendship with the Bloody Hell actor. “She’s one of my greatest friends ever,” the You alum shared about Ziegler. “She was somebody that I instantly clicked with.” Ortega also revealed that she and Ziegler are constantly laughing whenever they have a chance to connect. It seems that they really appreciate each other’s sense of humor.

Ortega and Ziegler showed off their humor in certain scenes in ‘The Fallout’

“She’s a weirdo in the sense that she breaks out into characters or movements or makes faces,” Ortega revealed about Ziegler. “[She] always comes in at the perfect time, Her comedic timing is so underappreciated. She makes me laugh. We have a good time. We’re really weird together.”

RELATED: Inside Maddie Ziegler and Sia’s Relationship; Is It Problematic?

Fans of the actors can witness the pair be a little weird together in certain scenes in The Fallout. Those who have seen the film may recall when their characters, Vada and Mia, are rolling a joint. The pair’s dialogue in that scene is actually improvised by the actors. Everything from the way they’re moving their shoulders in joint-making dance and calling the finished product “thick” was something they made up on the fly. Clearly, the pair’s natural chemistry served the film well. And they both seemed to have gained a real friend out of the experience.