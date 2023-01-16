Jenna Ortega Gave Maddie Ziegler the Sweetest Encouragement About Her Upcoming Movie, ‘Bloody Hell’

Jenna Ortega may be riding high from the success of Wednesday, but she’s not too booked and busy to offer support to her friends. The You alum is publicly showing love to her former co-star and good friend, Maddie Ziegler, and her upcoming film, Bloody Hell. Ortega recently offered the dancer some sweet words of encouragement about her first project as a leading lady.

Maddie Ziegler | Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

How did Maddie Ziegler and Jenna Ortega become friends?

Ortega and Ziegler had known of each other for years, but they bonded when they worked together on The Fallout. While they were initially quite nervous to work together, they hit it off right away. Like their characters, Vada and Mia, the pair formed a solid friendship that still persists today, years after filming for the project wrapped. Despite their busy schedules, they still make time to hang out, catch up, and show support for one another.

What is ‘Bloody Hell’ about, and when is the release date for the movie?

Recently, Ziegler gave an exciting update about her upcoming film, Bloody Hell. While Ziegler has added more acting credits to her resume in recent years, the coming-of-age traumedy marks her first time in a lead role. In the film, which is a semi-autobiographical portrayal of writer and director Molly McGlynn’s life, she portrays 16-year-old, Lindy, who is diagnosed with a reproductive condition, MRKH syndrome. The diagnosis puts a strain on Lindy’s relationship with her mother as well as her romantic life.

2023 mood. From Molly McGlynn starring @maddieziegler this is: BLOODY HELL a coming-of-age “traumedy” premiering at #SXSW pic.twitter.com/7fpohas88v — Elevation Pictures (@Elevation_Pics) January 12, 2023

On January 11, Ziegler took to her Instagram to announce that Bloody Hell would make its world premiere at South by Southwest in March. “Beyond excited that Bloody Hell will be premiering at @sxsw !!” Ziegler captioned the poster for her upcoming film. “I owe it all to you, Molly Mary McgGynn. I love you big time, and our amazing cast and crew that put their hearts into this film, and I love them all dearly.”

Ortega gave Ziegler the sweetest words of encouragement on Instagram

Naturally, Ziegler’s post soon racked up tons of likes and positive comments. One of her most famous supporters was none other than Ortega. “Bloody legend,” the Scream star commented on her friend’s post. It’s not surprising that Ortega showed her friend support in a public way. After all, the Dance Moms alum recently showed her support for Ortega also by attending the world premiere of Wednesday. Ziegler has also gushed about Ortega’s talents in a number of interviews, even channeling Ortega’s fearlessness in her own auditions.

Ziegler is excited for fans to see her upcoming movie, ‘Bloody Hell’

For her part, Ziegler is super excited for fans to see Bloody Hell. Considering it’s premiering at South by Southwest (the same place The Fallout premiered in 2021), Ziegler seems to be filled to the brim with gratitude. In an interview with RUSSH, the actor gushed about the experience working on the movie.

“It was an experience of a lifetime filming Bloody Hell,” Ziegler shared. “Molly, who wrote and directed the movie, is so beyond special. She trusted me to take on a story that is so personal to her and for that, I’m forever grateful. It’s my first leading role and it shows a lot of different sides of me in the performance. It’s also an extremely important opportunity to be able to have a conversation about Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome, and I can’t wait for more people to learn more about it.”