Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler Are ‘the Same Person in Different Fonts’

Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler are both booked and busy. Ortega’s highly-anticipated Netflix series, Wednesday, is set to premiere in just a couple of days. Meanwhile, Ziegler recently wrapped her very first lead role in the upcoming film, Bloody Hell. But despite their actors’ demanding schedules, they seem to make time for each other and maintain their friendship. In fact, Ziegler recently showed her support for Ortega at the Los Angeles premiere of Wednesday.

How did Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler meet?

Ortega and Ziegler became fast friends after they were cast in The Fallout. Prior to filming, the Dance Moms alum paid the You actor a visit. Though they’d met in passing at a photoshoot years before, they wanted to get to know each other a bit more. Since their characters in the film (Vada and Mia) end up striking up a friendship, they wanted to form a genuine connection. Fortunately, the pair ended up hitting it off immediately, and they spent 13 straight hours just sitting and talking.

‘The Fallout’ actors are very similar in some ways

And it seems that the actors have sustained their friendship even after they wrapped The Fallout. Recently, Ortega got candid about her friendship with Ziegler in an interview with Wired. “She’s one of my greatest friends ever,” the Scream star shared about the dancer. “She was somebody that I instantly clicked with.”

Continuing on, Ortega explained that she and Ziegler are actually quite similar. “I feel like Maddie and I are the same person in different fonts,” she said. “She’s such a weirdo. And I’m a weirdo in like [I] used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger. Like little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard. She’s a weirdo in the sense that she breaks out into characters or movements or makes faces.”

Ortega thinks Ziegler isn’t appreciated enough for her unique humor

In the aforementioned interview, Ortega also revealed that Ziegler has a great skill that most people don’t realize or value. “[She] always comes in at the perfect time,” Ortega explained about her friend. “Her comedic timing is so underappreciated. She makes me laugh. We have a good time. We’re really weird together.”

Cleary, Ziegler and Ortega formed a genuine connection whilst filming The Fallout. For her part, Ziegler speaks extremely highly of the Stuck in the Middle alum also. “She’s the coolest person ever, I genuinely love her so much,” Ziegler told NYLON about Ortega.

Ziegler gushes about working with Ortega

“She has become one of my really close friends, and I’m honored that I got to work with her,” Ziegler continued. “I was very nervous going into working with her just because I’m a fan of her work. She’s so experienced. She knows what the hell she’s doing, and I was like, ‘S*** this is a lot, this is scary going into this and working alongside her,’ but she made it so safe and fun for me to come into work every day. There was no intimidation. She really was like, ‘I’ll guide you, and we’ll be there together.’ It was really fun. Even though the material was heavy, offscreen we had such a good time.”