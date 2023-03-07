Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo Love Their Insane Schedules

Over the last few years, both Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo have seen a massive boon to their careers. Rodrigo went from releasing her first single, “drivers license,” to headlining her own tour and scooped up a few Grammys along the way. Meanwhile, Ortega became a household name thanks to her titular role in Netflix’s Wednesday. As the former Disney darlings accrue more and more success, their schedules become increasingly intense. However, that seems to be just the way they like it.

Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega have been friends since their Disney days

These days, Rodrigo is primarily known as a singer-songwriter. However, the “traitor” singer got her start in the acting world. Like Ortega, who was the lead on the TV show, Stuck in the Middle, Rodrigo starred in Disney Channel shows also. Because the duo is just a few months apart, it’s not surprising that they were friendly in their Disney days. In fact, the Sour artist recently interviewed the Scream star for The Face and was quick to give her old pal some praise.

“You’ve had the craziest, biggest year ever,” Rodrigo told Ortega. As someone who has witnessed your hard work, dedication, integrity, and talent, I just think that no one is more deserving, and I’m very happy for you.” Naturally, Ortega was nothing but gracious in return. “Thank you for all of the kind words,” she responded. “This year has been really exciting. I’ve known you for how many years now? Definitely closer to the start of my acting career.”

The former child stars have been working professionally for years

Though Ortega and Rodrigo are both only 20, they’re certainly not strangers to the workforce. Both could be considered child stars and have been pursuing their professional passions for over half their lives. Now that they’ve accrued more success, they’re working more than ever. But it seems as if the Gen Z entertainers like it that way. In fact, Ortega shared that when she’s in between acting gigs, she doesn’t fare well.

Both Ortega and Rodrigo like to keep busy with work

“When I’m not working, I lose my mind,” Ortega admitted to Rodrigo. “I just got here in LA, and I don’t know what to do with myself. I’m kicking rocks in the corner.” Continuing on, The Fallout star explained what it felt like to be in between jobs. “It’s an awful feeling,” she shared. “You get that post-work depression, and when you have jobs that don’t give you much time to rest, you’re not depressed about whether or not you’re going to be going on to the next one. It’s a weird feeling.”

It seemed like Ortega’s Disney buddy could relate. Rodrigo confessed to having comparable feelings after she officially wrapped her Sour tour. “I had a similar feeling post-tour,” Rodrigo explained. “On tour, every day is scheduled to the minute – where you are, what you’re doing. Then you finish, and you’re like, oh my God, I hate this, I want to be back working.”

Both actors are currently working on new projects

Fortunately, both women have found ways to keep themselves busy. Ortega is currently doing promotion for her upcoming movie, Scream 6. In addition to Wednesday Season 2, the actor has five movies in the works. Rodrigo, on the other hand, has been back in the studio and has teased new music in 2023. Of course, fans are hoping it’ll be a part of her highly-anticipated sophomore album. But only time will tell if they are correct.