Jenna Ortega Plans to Hide Out With a Flip Phone for 1 Full Month

Jenna Ortega is the definition of booked and busy. The talented actor has been building up her resume for over a decade, and her tenacity has certainly paid off. In the last few months alone, Ortega has been promoting two very high-profile projects. First up, was her titular role in the wildly popular Netflix series, Wednesday. Since then, Ortega has also been promoting Scream 6, where she reprises her role as Tara Carpenter. Ortega has more than earned a vacation, but is she planning to take one? It turns out that the actor is intentionally carving a full month out of her schedule to take some much-needed time for herself.

Jenna Ortega | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Jenna Ortega has plenty of movies and TV shows that are keeping her busy

Ortega has been working hard for years, starring in shows like Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, and You. Movies like Yes Day and X have proved that she belongs on the big screen, also. However, her fame has skyrocketed thanks to the success of Wednesday. Now, she’s more in demand than ever before and has more agency over her bustling career. And the 20-year-old certainly seems to be taking advantage of this. In addition to Wednesday Season 2, she also has four films in the works. Adding to her busy schedule are press days, interviews, magazine covers, hosting Saturday Night Live!, and more.

The actor is planning to take a vacation for an entire month

While her schedule may seem intense to some, working nonstop is something that Ortega once dreamed about. Now, that it’s become a reality, however, The Fallout star is making sure to pencil in some rest and recuperation. While speaking with Elle, she revealed that she has every intention of taking a month-long vacation at some point in 2023.

“There’s a month of this year that I want to take off, and I’ve made it very clear that I’m going to take this month off,” Ortega revealed. “I’m going to travel, I just got a flip phone, I’m just going to be hidden for a while.” Considering, how much the actor has worked in the past year alone, it’s clear that she is deserving of some time away from the constant communication that her job often requires.

Ortega is a little nervous about how her brief hiatus could potentially be received

Of course, there are some fears that Ortega has about her four weeks off. While she has every intention of setting boundaries to ensure that her vacation remains intact, she’s a little nervous about how she may be received. Still, the Scream actor is forging ahead with her plans come hell or high water.

“I have to work things around my schedule to make sure that that month stays open,” Ortega shared. “There’s a part of it that’s stressful because it’s like, ‘Oh my God, can I tell this director that I don’t want to work these two weeks? Can I?’ I don’t know, but I am also making the rules.”